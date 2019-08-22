Packers vs. Raiders odds, preseason predictions: NFL Winnipeg picks from top expert who's 24-4 on Green Bay games

The only neutral-site game in Week 3 of the 2019 NFL preseason schedule features the Oakland Raiders against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Investors Group Field, home of the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Raiders are considered the home team, but more Packers fans are likely to be in attendance due to the proximity of Wisconsin to Canada. Green Bay is favored by 1.5 on Thursday after the line opened at a field goal, while the over-under for total points scored is 38.5 in the latest Packers vs. Raiders odds, down one from the opener. The Packers are coming off a 26-13 loss to the Ravens last week, while the Raiders beat Kyler Murray and the Cardinals by a touchdown. Before you make any Packers vs. Raiders picks or any NFL predictions of your own, you need to hear what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 214-164 on against the spread picks, returning over $3,200 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. He's also a Packers expert, hitting on 24 of his last 28 NFL against the spread picks involving Green Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has analyzed the rosters and made his pick for Raiders vs. Packers. You can only see it at SportsLine.

White knows it's not too often that someone the caliber of Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the two-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer, would say he's excited about a preseason game. But he says he is for Thursday because he expects there to be plenty of Canadian Packers fans in attendance.

"I'm excited to get up there and see the folks. I've been a fan of the CFL for awhile. It's going to be exciting to get up there and play," Rodgers told the media this week. Even a little edge like an "excited" Rodgers can matter in a preseason game. The Pack are 1-1 straight-up and against the spread in the preseason this year.

Rodgers has yet to take the field this preseason, but has told Coach Matt LaFleur he would like to. His status and effectiveness will likely will depend on the status of Rodgers' back, which stiffened up last week. Rodgers was scheduled to start against Baltimore, but was scratched instead. Packers running back Aaron Jones will make his preseason debut on Thursday after sitting out with a hamstring injury and is slated to play at least a series. For what it's worth, Green Bay has won seven straight regular-season games against the Raiders, outscoring them 240-90. The Pack have covered the past four and were favored in each.

But just because Green Bay could have home field advantage doesn't mean Green Bay will cover the Raiders vs. Packers spread.

White also knows Oakland is one of a handful of teams that are unbeaten in the preseason even though starting quarterback Derek Carr played only briefly in one game, last week's 33-26 victory at Arizona. Moreover, coach Jon Gruden is 5-1 in the preseason with the Raiders.

Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman are battling for the backup job to Carr, and both were sharp in the win over the Cardinals. Glennon was 11-for-14 for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while Peterman went 8-for-8 for 41 yards. Oakland beat the Packers last preseason, 13-6, covering a five-point home spread in Week 3. Carr led a scoring drive in his only possession, and Rodgers didn't play.

We can tell you White is leaning under, but his most confident pick is against the spread. He says a critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Packers vs. Raiders? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Raiders spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the top NFL expert who is 24-4 on Packers picks, and find out.