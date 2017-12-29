Panthers at Falcons in Week 17: Picks, how to watch and stream NFL playoff race

There is no mystery for the Falcons: Win on Sunday and they're in the playoffs. Lose and Atlanta will need Seattle to lose to Arizona to guarantee a second-straight trip to the postseason. The Panthers, meanwhile, are the No. 5 seed, but not only can they still win the NFC South, there's a chance they end up with a first-round bye.

To win the division, Carolina needs to win and the Saints need to lose to the Buccaneers. For a first-round bye, Carolina needs to win and the Saints and Rams need to lose or tie along with a Vikings loss. So yeah, a lot's on the line for both teams on Sunday.

Falcons still looking for consistency

A year ago, the Falcons were about to make their Super Bowl run. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan left for San Francisco and his replacement, Steve Sarkisian, needed some time to adjust. As a consequence, the Falcons' high-flying offense suffered through fits and starts the first two months of the 2017 season. And while there has been more consistency in recent weeks, this group looks nothing like the offense that ranked No. 1 in '16.

The good news is that this is still a top-10 unit, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and as the old saying goes: Anything can happen when you get into the playoffs.

"We know what is there, and that's what is so exciting," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said this week.

Atlanta lost to New Orleans last week, and in the process blew any chance of repeating as NFC South champs. But that ship has sailed, and the Falcons are singularly focused on one thing: winning this week.

"We can have the best week of preparation that we've had all year," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "That's where our mindset has to be."

The Falcons haven't had back-to-back playoff appearances since a three-year stretch from 2010-12 when Ryan was under center and Mike Smith was the head coach.

For the Panthers, it's no time to rest

Many teams assured of postseason spots will rest their starters this week. Not the Panthers, who still have plenty to play for, though coach Ron Rivera didn't signal how long his first team might remain on the field. Either way, the goal remains unchanged.

"What I want to do is win the football game," Rivera said. "I want to keep as much momentum going forward as possible."

What won't happen: Rivera and the Panthers won't be scoreboard-watching during the game.

"Me paying attention to it or any of our players (paying attention to it), makes no sense," he said.

The last time these teams met, back in Week 9, the Falcons jumped out to a 10-0 lead before the Panthers clawed their way back, eventually eking out a 20-17 victory. A win on Sunday would be the 11th for Carolina, who went 15-1 two years ago on the way to a Super Bowl appearance. For now, though, the players are worried only about the Week 17 game.

"To win our 11th game (is great)," tight end Greg Olsen said. "We've got some work to do, but our working is really just starting."

Who will win?

Five of eight CBSSports.com experts think the Falcons will not only win but cover the four-point spread.

"The Panthers are in the playoffs, while the Falcons likely need this to get into the party. That gives the motivation edge to the Falcons. I think at home, with their season on the line, they find a way to win this by a touchdown." -- Pete Prisco, who has the Falcons winning, 24-17