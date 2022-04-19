Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Frisco, Texas, last week after his ex-girlfriend said he threatened to kill her with a tire iron and destroyed her laptop, per The Dallas Morning News. He reportedly faces a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member.

Wilson's ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, told The Dallas Morning News that Wilson showed up at her apartment "enraged and drunk" after she ended their relationship because of infidelity. When she returned to her apartment with a friend, she allegedly had found that Wilson damaged her patio. He then allegedly came forward from the bushes holding a tire iron threatening to kill her.

Wilson then allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend's friend, and damaged a laptop. Sokolosky also said Wilson looked to run her over with his car before he drove off. She has now reportedly obtained a protective order against the linebacker.

Wilson is the second Panther to be arrested in the last month, as wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested for unlawfully carrying a handgun, drug possession and speeding in late March. A Panthers spokesperson told The Dallas Morning News that they were aware of Wilson's arrest. Wilson's attorney, Toby Shook, said in a statement that his client is innocent:

"Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault," Shook said. "We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared."

Wilson signed with the Panthers last month after spending the 2021 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 17 games played, he recorded a career-high 106 combined tackles, three sacks, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception. He was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, and spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019-20.