The Carolina Panthers (0-4) are the only remaining winless team in football as they head into Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Something has to change, and sources tell CBS Sports the Panthers have been charged with simplifying things for their rookie quarterback and just letting Bryce Young play.

Young's best attribute — and the main reason why the 5-foot-10 quarterback was taken No. 1 overall — is his processing ability. And the Panthers assembled a stellar coaching group (especially on offense) to surround their quarterback of the future.

But the Carolina Panthers are realizing that some swords are double-edged. For as bright as Young is, sources say he could be getting an overload of information from too many sources. That has resulted in uncharacteristic mistakes from the former Heisman winner, and it's helped contribute to a sputtering offense.

"He's so good at picking stuff up that you lose sight he's a rookie," one source said.

Panthers owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich in January to revive the moribund franchise and lead them into the future with a new starter. Reich, a former NFL quarterback, opted to call plays for the team, at least to start the season. He hired Thomas Brown as the offensive coordinator and longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown as the quarterbacks coach. Carolina also added former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell as a senior offensive assistant.

Along with veteran hires on the defensive side like two-time head coach Dom Capers, it marked a change in philosophy from the top. Three years after allowing college coach Matt Rhule to fill out a staff with little NFL experience, the pendulum was swinging in the opposite direction in Carolina.

But there are a number of voices and input in Carolina. And Young, who has an exceptional mind, takes it all in.

The early results have been mixed, at best. Young has a passer rating of 75.0, which ranks 30th in the league. His average pass length is 6.38 yards per attempt, and his average pass length per completion is just 2.85 yards, by far the worst in the league among qualifying starters.

To be sure, the Panthers aren't in this position because of Young. There have been time management and play-calling issues. The offensive line has taken a step back. The wide receivers have struggled to create separation all season long.

Despite reports last week the Panthers would be active in the trade market, sources tell CBS Sports the Panthers have little to no interest in trading legitimate draft capital away. Carolina doesn't have its first-round pick in 2024 and only owns its second-round pick next year. Winless teams rarely make deals for players at the deadline, and a source said it'd have to be a "phenomenal" offer for Carolina to consider a deal at all.

Carolina spent the offseason assembling an offense that, on paper, should be more successful than it is today. D.J. Chark was the downfield threat. Adam Thielen was the possession receiver. Hayden Hurst was the security-blanket tight end in a scheme that should feed him the ball. And Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders was supposed to be the three-down back.

The Panthers desperately need a separator at receiver and a greater commitment to the run game. Despite being 0-4, they've led in each of their contests so far. The Panthers are the first such team to start 0-4 despite leading all their games in the last decade.

Carolina doesn't own its 2024 first-round pick after trading it to Chicago in the spring for the right to draft Young. And if the losses continue ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline, they won't be shipping out any more picks either.