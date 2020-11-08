Patrick Mahomes seems to make NFL history every week, even though this is clearly the Super Bowl MVP's most impressive feat to date. Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in league history to throw 100 touchdown passes after connecting on a 28-yard strike to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Mahomes needed just 40 career games to reach 100 touchdown passes, shattering Dan Marino's mark of 44 games set in 1986. Marino ended up tossing 420 touchdown passes in his Hall of Fame career, leaving the NFL as the league's all-time passing touchdown leader in 1999.

To put it in perspective how impressive Mahomes' feat is, Marino had the record for most touchdown passes through 40 career games with 90 -- with Mahomes having 10 more touchdown passes than him at this point in his career. Kurt Warner is third on most touchdown passes through 40 games with 86 and Matthew Stafford is fourth with 74.

Mahomes already became the fastest quarterback to 10,000 passing yards this season, accomplishing that feat in just 34 games. He's also just the third quarterback with 22 games of at least 300 passing yards in his first four seasons in NFL history, joining only Warner (26) and Marino (22). He entered Sunday's game with the most passing yards (11,727) and highest passer rating (110.1) and fewest interceptions (19) through his first 39 starts in NFL history.

Mahomes is also the first quarterback to throw for 20+ touchdowns and fewer than 1 interception through a player's first eight games in NFL history. The Chiefs quarterback is having another MVP type season, quite possibly even better than his 2018 MVP campaign.