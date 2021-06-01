Patrick Mahomes has never faced Aaron Rodgers in his four NFL seasons (Mahomes was injured in 2019 meeting), but that could soon change if the league's reigning MVP finds his way out of Green Bay this offseason. If Rodgers is traded by the Green Bay Packers, two potential suitors are the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders -- two teams Rodgers reportedly prefers to be traded to.

If Rodgers lands in the AFC West, a division the Kansas City Chiefs have owned the last five seasons, Mahomes embraces the challenge.

"If he came to the AFC West, it would make it a little tougher for us but we're up for the challenge," Mahomes said to Bleacher Report at the 15 and Mahomies Aloha Classic. "It would be awesome to have that challenge two times a year. It would be a great opportunity. He's a heck of a football player. He's been doing it for a long time that I watched play and learned a lot from."

Mahomes vs. Rodgers twice a season would be must-see television, specifically since it would be a battle of arguably the two best quarterbacks in the game right now. Rodgers (121.5) and Mahomes (108.2) finished in the top three in passer rating, top two in interception percentage (both at 1.0), and top four in yards per attempt (Rodgers was at 8.3 and Mahomes at 8.1) in 2020. The Packers are also the only team in football to win 13-plus games in each of the last two seasons, showcasing the impact Rodgers has on that franchise.

Wherever Rodgers is traded to, the MVP is expected to make a gigantic impact on that franchise in Year 1 -- making the Broncos or Raiders threats for the AFC title. In a loaded AFC already, Mahomes is welcoming Rodgers with open arms.