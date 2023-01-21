Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his ankle early in the divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and after initially being questionable to return, he's back to start the second half. X-rays on his ankle were negative, according to Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes jogged onto the field after halftime and was making warmup throws. He was the first Chiefs player out of the locker room, and when asked by NBC reporter Melissa Stark if he was OK, he said yes.

His return brought loud cheers to Arrowhead Stadium, but getting ready to go back to work, Mahomes asked the crowd to quiet down.

The quarterback went down on a tackle in the first quarter, and had a defender's leg fall onto his right ankle which twisted as he went to the ground. Mahomes was limping and hobbled to the sideline, but did not receive any brace before going back out for the next play, not missing any time. Mahomes then got his ankle taped and came back in the game, continuing to not miss any plays.

Here is a look at what occurred in the first quarter:

The ankle twisting is apparent in the replay, as Jaguars' Travon Walker and Andre Cisco tackled the quarterback.

Here is a look at Mahomes limping:

Mahomes did eventually head to the Chiefs' locker room early in the second quarter, and was replaced by backup Chad Henne, the 37-year-old former Jaguar who has not started a game in eight years. Mahomes looked visibly upset over the decision to go into the locker room, throwing his jacket down in frustration.

Mahomes originally asked to remain in the game, saying, "Don't take me out," and "I'm good, I'm good," but clearly the medical staff felt he needed to go into the locker room.

Here is his interaction with head coach Andy Reid shortly before No. 15 went into the locker room:

The game was tied at 7-7 when the injury occurred. The Chiefs turned the drive into a field goal to make it 10-3. They led 17-10 at halftime after Henne's first-career postseason TD pass.

Before going out with the injury, Mahomes was 12 of 15 for 84 yards and one touchdown. At the half, Henne was 5 of 7 for 23 yards and one touchdown.

CBS Sports will continue to provide updates on Mahomes' status throughout the game.