Patrick Mahomes' no-look pass and improbable 48-yard completion on 4th down propel Chiefs to victory
The Ravens were one play away from beating Kansas City ... and then Mahomes happened
On Sunday afternoon, the Ravens defense accomplished what no other unit had come close to doing this season: Stymieing the Chiefs' high-powered offense. Things had gone so well, in fact, that, with 1:29 to go and leading by seven points, Baltimore had an 85 percent chance of pulling off the upset. Patrick Mahomes had different ideas.
Facing 4th-and-9 from the Chiefs' 40, Mahomes did what we've seen him do countless times through the first 13 weeks. He bought time with his feet, then relied on his right arm to find Tyreek Hill downfield.
It gets harder to believe when you peruse the Next Gen Stats:
"Just how we designed it," coach Andy Reid said after the game, via ESPN.com.
But that may have been the second-most ridiculous play on the afternoon. In the first half, Mahomes threw a no-look laser to Demarcus Robinson on one of the most amazing passes we've ever seen. Yes, it was only a 17-yard completion, but you try looking right and throwing across your body with velocity and accuracy all while one of the league's best defenses is bearing down on you. It's damn-near impossible.
What?!
But there's more!
"He's a special talent," guard Jeff Allen said. "Not just a special talent but a special leader. ... There's no shot clock for Pat. You've always got to keeping blocking, keep busting your tail because you never know. He might pop out of there and make something special like that fourth-down play."
There isn't another quarterback in the league that makes those plays -- and Mahomes is doing all this in his first season as the Chiefs' starter. Put another way: He's just scratching the surface.
"They didn't want me to be comfortable," he said of the Ravens' defense. "They didn't want me to know what was coming every single play. I felt like sometimes they rushed to get to me and get the sack, and sometimes they tried to just close in the pocket and keep me within the pocket.
"When you're a young quarterback, I haven't seen some of those things they were doing. ... We knew we weren't going to score every single drive. I know that's the expectation every time we go out there, but you can't get frustrated."
The Chiefs (11-2) remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have a two-game lead on the No. 2-seed Patriots (9-4). Kansas City prepares to host the division-rival Chargers on Thursday while New England travels to Pittsburgh to face the flailing Steelers.
