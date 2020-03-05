Patrick Mahomes on Tom Brady: 'It's hard to see him not being in a Patriots jersey but you never know'

Patrick Mahomes is not like most of us.

He's the youngest player to win the Associated Press MVP award and a Super Bowl in NFL history. He's arguably the face of the most popular sports league in North America. At some point soon he'll own the biggest contract in league history.

But just like the most of us, he doesn't know where Tom Brady will be playing in 2020.

"I have no idea, just like everyone else," Mahomes told CBSSports.com by phone Wednesday night while on a media tour promoting his partnership with Essentia Water. "I haven't been able to talk to him. He hit me up after the Super Bowl and congratulated me.

"It's hard to see him not being in a New England Patriots jersey but you never know. I'll just kind of see when everyone else does."

Join the club, Patrick. Brady is playing this close to the vest, and as recently as Wednesday afternoon, the GOAT wouldn't tip his hand on future plans.

"I know it's been a lot of patience for me, and obviously being where I've been for 20 years -- it's been an amazing experience," Brady told UFC founder Dana White on an Instagram Live Wednesday. "I don't know what the future holds right now. I'm just trying to be patient through this process, it's my first time going through it, and in the meantime I'm going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10, 12 days. We have a little vacation planned, which I'm looking forward to."

The top five spots Brady has been linked to most heavily this offseason have been the Patriots (obviously), Chargers, Titans, Raiders and 49ers.

Though the Chiefs don't have the 49ers or Titans on their 2020 slate, they share a division with the Chargers and Raiders and will host the Patriots next season. There's a chance in 2020 we see Brady-Mahomes IV, and we'd get even more if Brady decides to set up camp in an AFC West that Mahomes currently owns.