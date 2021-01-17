Patrick Mahomes ran to the locker room as he was forced to exit the Chiefs' divisional round playoff game against the Browns after taking a hard hit. Mahomes was declared out for the remainder of the game after he was evaluated for a concussion in the locker room. He was initially ruled as questionable to return.

The Chiefs' quarterback left the game after he was tackled by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson with 7:44 left in the third quarter. Kansas City led 19-10 when Mahomes left the game. Veteran Chad Henne replaced Mahomes under center.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes aggravated his foot during the first half of Sunday's game. At halftime, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told CBS Sports that Mahomes was OK and that the Chiefs would not alter their offensive game plan. After Mahomes left the game, the Chiefs extended their lead on Harrison Butker's third field goal of the afternoon.

Mahomes went 21 of 30 for 255 yards prior to leaving the game. His 20-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs take a 16-3 halftime lead.