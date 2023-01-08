Patrick Mahomes appears to have wrapped up his second MVP award after a strong finish to the season, yet the body of work in 2022 -- Mahomes' first season without Tyreek Hill at wide receiver -- makes his year even more impressive.

Mahomes finished his season with 5,250 passing yards and 358 rushing yards, giving him a league record 5,608 pass + rush yards. Add in his six receiving yards and Mahomes finished with 5,614 total yards on the season -- a league record. Mahomes also finished in the top five for passing yards in a season as he was the third player to throw for 5,000 yards in multiple seasons and the second player to throw for 5,000 yards and rush for 300 yards in a season.

Where does Mahomes rank on the single season pass yardage list? How about the final combined yardage list?

Most passing yards in season -- NFL history

Most total yards in season -- NFL history

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) -- 5,614 (2022) Drew Brees (Saints) -- 5,562 (2011) Peyton Manning (Broncos) -- 5,446 (2013) Tom Brady (Buccaneers) -- 5,397 (2021) Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) -- 5,369 (2018)

Travis Kelce also had another historic season at the tight end position, finishing with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kelce threatened the receptions record in a season for tight ends and almost broke his own receiving yards record.

How did Kelce stack up on the single-season receptions and receiving yards list for tight ends?

Most receiving yards in a season -- tight ends

Most receptions in a season -- tight ends

Mahomes and Kelce had historic seasons for their respective positions, and were vital toward the Kansas City Chiefs finishing with the best record in the AFC. Both players can add to their legacies in the postseason once again, a common theme for these two greats.