New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested Friday night at a TSA check point at Boston Logan International Airport after two firearms were discovered in his carry-on luggage, according to Massachusetts State Police. The guns were found around 5:30 p.m., per the TSA, which led to police being called to the security area.

The former Arizona State Sun Devil is being charged with two counts of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. He was reportedly traveling from Boston to Arizona.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today," the Patriots said in a released statement, according to The Associated Press. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Jones was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks, per Boston News 25, and his bail was set at $50,000. The defensive back was set to enter his second NFL season after being selected 121st overall in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He totaled two interceptions, including a pick-six of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in a 27-24 overtime loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

This specific legal issue comes as surprising considering Jones had pointed criticism for Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant about a month ago after his cavalier behavior with guns ended up landing him a second suspension from the NBA.