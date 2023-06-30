The NFL is strictly enforcing its gambling rules, as evidenced by a second wave of serious suspensions this week. But at least one veteran player is questioning the discipline, with Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones using social media Thursday to suggest players should be allowed to bet on their own teams.

"I understand rules are rules," Jones tweeted, "but I can risk my life so that my team wins but I can't risk $1,000 on my team winning?"

His comment came a day after Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers received an indefinite suspension -- and was then released -- for reportedly engaging in hundreds of NFL bets, including on his own team. When informed on Twitter that any bets on NFL games would compromise the "integrity of the game," Jones had a counter proposal.

"You could limit bets to be only for your team's benefit," he wrote.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Fans quickly responded with additional concerns, noting that any bets on NFL games by NFL players could influence on-field effort. But Jones stood by his stance, saying he was "only arguing logic" and that he doesn't even bet on sports himself because the "return on investment isn't that great." He also downplayed the notion that players would be affected by their own bets.

"If you don't give maximum effort you lose you job more than any bet," he wrote. "This isn't boxing. You can't get 92 players on a Sunday to not show maximum effort."

The NFL likely won't be siding with him anytime soon. Commissioner Roger Goodell said this offseason that enforcing the gambling policy, which prohibits any NFL bets or even non-NFL bets from team facilities, is a high priority for the league. In the last two years alone, the NFL has issued six different indefinite suspensions for violations of the policy.