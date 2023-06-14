The New England Patriots made a surprising decision on Monday, as they have reportedly waived running back James Robinson, per ESPN. Robinson signed a two-year deal worth $4 million and up to $8 million with the Patriots in March, but now, he will be looking for a new home. Per The Athletic, injuries were an issue for Robinson, as he couldn't stay on the practice field.

Robinson burst onto the scene with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in just 14 games played. In 2021, he rushed for 767 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging a career-high 4.7 yards per carry, but tore his Achilles in Week 16.

In October of 2022, the Jaguars traded Robinson to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round pick after star rookie running back Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL. However, Robinson was active for just four games with New York, and rushed for 85 total yards.

Robinson was a curious addition for the Patriots. As CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan pointed out, it wasn't clear where he was going to fit in with Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong Jr. and the other running backs on roster. Before we even got to training camp, Robinson is again a free agent. In 39 career games played, Robinson has rushed for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Robinson's production hasn't been the same since he tore his Achilles in 2021, but he's just 24-years-old and could receive a little bit of interest on the open market. Below, we will examine a few potential landing spots for the young running back.

The Rams' running back room currently consists of just Cam Akers, Ronnie Rivers, Zach Evans and Kyren Williams. Sean McVay could absolutely stand to upgrade at running back if he wants to. Akers really found his groove at the end of last year with three 100-yard games to end the season, but he reportedly requested a trade last year and missed a couple games due to personal reasons. The Rams may have one of the worst running back rooms in the NFL, so L.A. could opt to add a younger back that has flashed as a starter in the past.

Let's get the other L.A. team in here. Austin Ekeler wasn't granted his trade request this offseason, and is poised to lead a backfield that includes Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree III, Joshua Kelley, Tyler Hoosman and Elijah Dotson. The Chargers have witnessed first-hand what Robinson is capable of. He rushed for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns against Los Angeles in his rookie season, and 100 yards plus another touchdown against the Chargers this past season.

The Giants have a star running back in Saquon Barkley, but he has not signed his franchise tag, which has many wondering if this situation could get a little messy. Behind Barkley on the depth chart, New York has rookie Eric Gray, Jashaun Corbin, Gary Brightwell and Matt Breida. If the Giants wanted to add another player with experience that wouldn't cost much, Robinson would be a candidate.

The Cardinals could stand to upgrade at running back. James Conner is the lead man in the backfield, and he has Corey Clement, Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram and Ty'Son Williams behind him. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who spent the past three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, knows how important an effective ground game is for an offense.