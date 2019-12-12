Patriots vs. Bengals odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 1-12 overall and 1-5 at home, while New England is 10-3 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Patriots have lost two in a row and three of their past five games. All of their past five games have been against opponents in the NFL playoff picture, with the two wins coming against NFC East teams. The Bengals took a loss to the Browns last week after finally winning their first game of the season in their previous matchup with the Jets. New England is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Bengals vs. Patriots odds, while the over-under is set at 40.5. Before entering any Patriots vs. Bengals picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Bengals came up short against Cleveland last week, falling 27-19. One thing holding Cincinnati back was the mediocre play of Andy Dalton, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception. Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 146 yards and a TD. The Bengals have dropped 19 of 21 games over the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but New England took a 23-16 loss against Kansas City. New England got a solid performance out of Julian Edelman, who caught eight passes for 95 yards and one TD; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. New England squandered a 13-point lead in the loss.

The loss ended the Patriots' 21-game home win streak in the regular season and playoffs. It was the third-longest run of home victories in NFL history. Tom Brady finished 19 of 36 for 169 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. The 169 yards was his second-fewest passing yards of this season.

The Bengals are worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, with 156.7 on average. The Patriots come into the matchup boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 15.

