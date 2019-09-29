Patriots vs. Bills odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from top-rated computer model

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are tied at 3-0 atop the AFC East standings. Both teams are 2-1 against the spread this season and failed to cover the last time out. Now, the Patriots and Bills will meet on Sunday in Buffalo, with sole possession of first place in the division on the line. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots have dominated their AFC East opponents in recent years, winning nine of their last 10 games against division rivals. Buffalo, meanwhile, is 5-1 in its last six games and 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against AFC East opponents. New England is a seven-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Bills odds, while the over-under is 41.5, down two from the opener and one of the lowest of Week 4. Before you make any Patriots vs. Bills picks of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Bills didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Cincinnati last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 victory. Among those leading the charge for Buffalo was running back Frank Gore, who rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. Gore was filling in for injured rookie Devin Singletary (hamstring), who will once again sit this week. Buffalo's win came on an one-yard rush from Gore with only 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Bills have four picks entering Week 4, good for third in the the league.

New England plays well at New Era Field, as the Patriots are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games in Buffalo. They're also 6-1 against the number in their last seven games overall. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been predictably effective so far in 2019, throwing for 911 yards and seven touchdowns as part of a 3-0 start. His top target in 2019, wide receiver Julian Edelman (17 receptions, 196 yards, 1 TD), traveled with the team and is active on Sunday after suffering a chest injury.

At 311.3 passing yards per game, New England is the No. 2 team in the NFL through three weeks. The Patriots' 106 points so far are just four behind Philadelphia and Baltimore. The Bills are also 3-0 this season, but that cannot compare to Brady's otherworldly 30-3 record against them, an NFL career record among quarterbacks for most wins against a single opponent.

