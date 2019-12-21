Patriots vs. Bills odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, top Week 16 predictions from model on 95-65 roll

The Bills have revenge and a shot at the AFC East title on their minds as they head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots on Saturday. Buffalo is a game back in the division thanks to a 16-10 loss to New England in Week 4, but the Bills have gained confidence on both sides of the ball since then, and the defense is playing at an elite level. Buffalo's offense is growing around second-year quarterback Josh Allen, and rookie Devin Singletary has emerged as a dangerous running back.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. New England is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Bills odds, while the over-under is 37, down 1.5 from where the total opened. Before making any Bills vs. Patriots picks of your own, go see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Bills vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Bills spread: New England -6.5

Patriots vs. Bills over-under: 37

Patriots vs. Bills money line: New England -281, Buffalo +225

NE: QB Tom Brady is 31-3 against Buffalo

BUF: RB Devin Singletary has rushed for at least 75 yards in five of the last seven games.

The model knows the Patriots are 10-6 against the spread in division games since 2017 and Brady continues to win despite a lack of weapons. Mohamed Sanu was brought in to help, and the veteran receiver has 20 catches for 148 yards in six games since coming over from Atlanta. Brady also relies heavily on running back James White, who has caught 65 passes for 588 yards and four touchdowns.

New England is 16-9 against the spread as a home favorite since 2017 and the defense could make life rough for Buffalo's Josh Allen. The quarterback has been sacked 34 times this season, and New England already has 41 QB takedowns already. Linebackers Kyle Van Noy (6.5 sacks) and Jamie Collins (six) lead the way in pressuring the quarterback, and Collins also has three of the unit's 25 interceptions. Stephon Gilmore has six picks, and the cornerback also has broken up 18 passes.

New England has the pedigree, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Patriots vs. Bills spread on Saturday.

The Bills are 5-1-1 against the spread this season as underdogs and they have the NFL's No. 5 rushing offense behind Singletary and veteran Frank Gore. Singletary, a third-round rookie out of FAU, has rushed for 729 yards, with 557 since taking over as the primary back in Week 9. Gore is third on the NFL's all-time rushing list and has added 573 yards to his total this season. Receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley have combined for 131 receptions for 1,677 yards.

Buffalo's defense allows only 15.9 points (second in the NFL) and 190.5 passing yards per game (third). Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is an impact player, leading the team with 105 tackles. The Bills, who are 6-0-1 against the spread on the road this season, have 104.5 tackles for loss, with Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson combining for 16 sacks.

So who wins Bills vs. Patriots? And which side of the spread can you bank on in more than 50 percent of simulations?