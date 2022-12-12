The New England Patriots will try to get back into the NFL playoff picture when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The Patriots (6-6), who are just one game behind the New York Jets for the final playoff spot in the AFC playoff picture, will also try to improve on their 3-3 road record. New England is just 1-3 against NFC opponents, but has won the last two meetings with Arizona, including a 20-17 victory in 2020. The Cardinals (4-8), who are tied for 12th in the NFC playoff bracket, are three games behind the Washington Commanders, who hold down the final Wild Card spot.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New England is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Cardinals vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Cardinals spread: New England -1.5

Patriots vs. Cardinals over/under: 43.5 points

Patriots vs. Cardinals money line: Patriots -125, Cardinals +105

NE: Patriots are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 games following a double-digit home loss

ARI: Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

Why the Patriots can cover

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 36 attempts (61.1%) for 195 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions last week. He will be looking for his fifth game in a row with no interceptions. He has had a 100 or better rating in two of the past three games and has a 90.3 rating in seven career starts against NFC opponents. He will look for his third road game in a row in primetime with two or more touchdown passes.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson led New England with 78 scrimmage yards (54 rushing and 24 receiving) last week. He will look for his fourth game in a row with 75 or more scrimmage yards and six or more receptions. He has played well away from home and has 346 scrimmage yards (115.3 per game) in his past three road games. Stevenson ranks third among running backs this season with a career-high 56 catches.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Despite that, the Patriots are not a lock to cover the Patriots vs. Cardinals spread. That's because Arizona has a dual-threat quarterback in Kyler Murray, who leads the team in passing, completing 258 of 389 attempts (66.3%) for 2,359 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has seven interceptions and an 87.1 rating. Murray is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying 66 times for 415 yards (6.3 average) with three big plays, including a 42-yarder, and three touchdowns. He has also converted 23 first downs.

Among his many options is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. In just six games, Hopkins is tied for the team lead with 49 receptions for 574 yards (11.7 average) and three touchdowns. He has seven big plays, including a season-long 33-yarder. He has 126 yards after the catch and has also converted 27 first downs. In a 27-17 win at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13, Hopkins had 10 catches for 98 yards. He also had 12 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown at Minnesota on Oct. 30.

The model has broken down Monday Night Football's Patriots vs. Cardinals matchup from all angles. It is leaning Under the total, with the model projecting 42 combined points.

