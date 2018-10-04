Patriots vs. Colts odds: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 14-4 on Indianapolis games

The Week 5 NFL schedule kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots have won seven straight in this AFC rivalry, but Andrew Luck's return to the starting lineup this season gives the Colts hope they can turn that trend around. Colts wideout TY Hilton (hamstring) is out, while Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is questionable. After opening as a 7.5-point favorite, New England is now -10 in the latest Patriots vs. Colts odds. The Over-Under for total points has also seen significant movement, dropping from 55.5 to 50.5. Before you lock in any Patriots vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see what NFL handicapping guru R.J. White has to say.

White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season and returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The renowned prognosticator has also cashed big in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the last three years and now turned his eye toward Thursday Night Football. White has a strong history of success in handicapping these teams, too, which includes an incredible 14-4 mark on spread picks in games involving the Colts.

In Week 2, White advised SportsLine members to back the Colts as six-point underdogs in their road game against the Redskins. The result: Indianapolis dominated from the outset in a 21-9 victory, and anyone who followed White's advice picked up an easy winner.

Now, White has analyzed Colts vs. Patriots from every angle and locked in a strong spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

White knows the Colts are hoping for a breakout victory following two agonizing losses. Indianapolis (1-3) saw a potential game-winning drive end in a turnover against Cincinnati in Week 1. It bounced back with a road win over Washington, but has now lost its last two games by seven combined points.

Last week's game against the Texans will be remembered for Colts coach Frank Reich choosing to go for it on fourth down in his own territory with less than a minute left in overtime. They failed, and the Texans broke a nine-game losing streak with a 29-yard field goal at the horn. Luck finished with a career-high 462 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The defense allowed just 10 second-half points and yielded just two touchdown drives of more than 50 yards.

Just because the Colts have taken their last two games down to the wire doesn't mean they'll keep it within the spread on Thursday Night Football.

Even if Gronkowski sits with an ankle injury on a short week, New England's offense comes into Thursday Night Football with reinforcements. Receiver Josh Gordon will play his second game in a Patriots' uniform, while Julian Edelman will make his return from a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

It'll be Edelman's first meaningful action since he led the Patriots with 98 catches for 1,106 yards in 2016, and it'll be a welcomed sight for Tom Brady, who has cycled through dozens of receivers since Edelman last saw the field.

New England's rushing attack finally received the lift it has been needing from Sony Michel in Week 4. The rookie first-round pick out of Georgia piled up 112 yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 38-7 win over the previously-unbeaten Dolphins. New England is on an astonishing 48-1 run in the regular season when it has a 100-yard rusher.

We can tell you White is leaning Over for Patriots vs. Colts, but he's found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in Colts vs. Patriots? And what crucial X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Thursday, all from the top NFL analyst who's an outstanding 14-4 on picks involving the Colts, and find out.