The New England Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers as the two teams kick off their Week 2 NFL preseason schedule on Friday. Carolina acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield in July after the team went 5-12 in 2021. New England is looking to produce another successful campaign after logging a 10-7 record last year and securing a Wild Card spot. The game is one of three on the 2022 NFL Week 2 preseason schedule.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Mass., is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Carolina is a 2-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Patriots odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Panthers picks or 2022 NFL preseason predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein has also nailed nine of his last 11 picks involving the Panthers, returning almost $700 for $100 players. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Patriots vs. Panthers from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Pats:

Panthers vs. Patriots spread: Carolina -2

Panthers vs. Patriots over/under: 40.5 points

Panthers vs. Patriots money line: Carolina -130, New England +105

CAR: Over is 4-1 in Panthers' last five road games

NE: Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games

Why the Panthers can cover

Quarterback P.J. Walker should see plenty of action in this contest. Walker is an athletic playmaker looking to flash his talent. The Temple product owns an impressive arm with the ability to make plays with his legs if needed. In the first preseason contest, Walker went 10-for-19 for 136 yards.

Running back Spencer Brown also might gain valuable reps against New England. The undrafted free agent made a positive impact in Week 1 of the preseason. Brown racked up 36 yards with a score. The UAB product has strong vision and is a downhill runner. Second-year tailback Chuba Hubbard is another downhill ball-carrier with good vision. Hubbard is able to make defenders miss and provides this offense with a different element.

Why the Patriots can cover

Rookie quarterback Matt Corral will have the opportunity to showcase his raw talent. Corral didn't play well in his debut against the Washington Commanders last week, only going 1-for-9 for 11 yards. Corral owns the athleticism to make an impact in this contest and bounce back, however. The Ole Miss product has a quick release along with a strong arm. He can also make plays with his legs.

Receivers Shi Smith and Brandon Zylstra are fighting to secure a spot in a competitive room. In the first preseason matchup, Smith reeled in two passes for 34 yards. The South Carolina product is a deep threat who offers special teams experience. Zylstra has spent the last three seasons in Carolina and signed with the Patriots this offseason. The 29-year-old racked up career-highs in targets (25), catches (18), and receiving yards (250) in 2021.

