If there's one thing the New England Patriots still need to add on their roster, it's depth on the offensive line, which might explain why they brought in a player on Monday who hasn't been on the field for a single down in nearly three years.

Former first-round pick D.J. Fluker was in Foxborough for a work out, according to The Score. If Fluker were to land a contract with the Patriots (or any NFL team, for that matter), it would cap off an improbable comeback for the 32-year-old. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2020 and a big reason he's struggled to latch on with anyone over the past few years is because of his weight.

The last time Fluker was on an NFL roster, he was listed at 342 pounds, but apparently, he's now down to 330 pounds and he looks to be in much better shape, as you can see in the video below, which was taken in March.

If Fluker can prove he still has what it takes to play in the NFL, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team like the Patriots take a flyer on him, especially when you consider that NFL teams are always looking to add depth on the offensive line.

Fluker came into the NFL with high expectations in 2013 after the Chargers made him the 11th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Although Fluker wasn't a bust, he never really found his footing with the Chargers. He started his career as a right tackle before the team eventually moved him to guard.

The Chargers ended up releasing Fluker in May 2017 after just four seasons with the team. From 2017 to 2020, Fluker bounced around to multiple teams, including the Giants (2017), Seahawks (2018-19) and Ravens (2020).

Fluker signed with three different teams in 2021 (Dolphins, Raiders, Jaguars), but each time, he was released before ever playing a single down. During the 2021 season, Fluker dealt with a torn meniscus and a six-week suspension, which were among the reasons why he never saw the field.

After three years away from the NFL, Fluker now has a chance to make an improbable comeback. The Patriots are the second team he's worked out for this offseason. His first visit with an NFL team this year came in late May when he worked out with the Eagles.