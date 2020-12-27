Philip Rivers has moved into a tie with Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino for fifth all-time in career touchdown passes. Rivers threw his 420th touchdown pass on a 42-yard completion to Zach Pascal in the second quarter of the Colts' Week 16 game against the Steelers. The touchdown gave the Colts a 21-7 halftime lead.

With the touchdown, Rivers atoned for his fumble at the start of the quarter that set up the Steelers' first touchdown. After the score, Rivers led the Colts on a 12-play, 85-yard drive that was capped off by Jonathan Taylor's second touchdown run of the half. After his defense forced a quick punt, Rivers completed his deep pass to Pascal, who beat three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden for his fifth touchdown of the season.

While he has continued to be a gunslinger, Rivers nonetheless has enjoyed a successful first season in Indianapolis after spending his first 16 seasons with the Chargers. During the season's first 14 games, Rivers completed 68.7% of his passes with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rivers' success has contributed to the Colts 10-4 stat, as Indianapolis can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Pittsburgh and a loss by the Ravens.

Marino, the player Rivers tied on the all-time list, retired as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards. A first-ballot member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Marino earned league MVP honors in 1984 after throwing for then-record 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns. Marino, who was in just his second season, led the Dolphins to the Super Bowl, where Miami was overwhelmed by Joe Montana and the 49ers. The Dolphins still have yet to make a return trip to the Super Bowl since then.

For all his greatness, Marino never won a Super Bowl, something that Rivers hopes cannot be said about him before he hangs up his cleats for good.