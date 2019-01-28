Pick Six Podcast: Super Bowl week kickoff from Atlanta, with an early preview of Patriots-Rams

Now that the Pro Bowl is over, Super Bowl week can begin in earnest. The Rams and Patriots are facing off Sunday in Atlanta, so it's time to preview the biggest game of the year. Media week will have a lot going on this year, as Tom Brady goes for his sixth ring and the Rams try to win their first championship since January 2000.

The Pick Six Podcast will be complemented by a live show from Radio Row this week, so you can watch Will Brinson and his guests as well as hear them. On Monday's podcast, Will Brinson was joined by John Breech and Ryan Wilson to talk a bit about what they expect this week leading up to Patriots vs. Rams (Super Bowl LIII is on CBS and you can stream it here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices).

The guys discuss how the Rams can match up with and contain the Patriots, and they talk about who is going to cover the likes of Julian Edelman for the Patriots. It's a tall order, but Brady's ability to utterly decimate zone coverage makes playing zone against the Patriots almost impossible. They aren't sure if anyone on the Rams can stop the Edelman option route, with Brinson specifically bringing up the option. However, Brinson also said that Edelman "carved up" the Chargers and the Chiefs when they played zone, so it's not really an option.

Indeed, Edelman caught nine passes for 151 yards against the Chargers and seven passes for 96 yards against the Chiefs. Edelman has been a nightmare this postseason, but the Rams have physical corners who may be able to make a play.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick vs. Sean McVay's offense is another thing to watch. Jared Goff, for as good as he's been, is still a third-year quarterback. Belichick has been phenomenal against young quarterbacks, so stopping the Rams offense is, if nothing else, doable. With that being said, what the Rams have done this season has been incredibly impressive, so perhaps they can defy the odds one more time.

Hear that full conversation and plenty of other topics, including whether the guys would rather have the career of Edelman or Calvin Johnson. Then, subscribe to the podcast and listen to them all week long from Atlanta.