Police make arrest in Rob Gronkowski Super Bowl week home burglary case

After six weeks of investigating, police in Foxborough, Massachusetts have finally nabbed one of the suspects who was involved in the robbery at Rob Gronkowski's house last month.

As you may or may not recall, Gronk's house was burglarized while he was in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII. After the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles, Gronk flew home and noticed that dozens of things had been stolen, including multiple guns. At the point, the Patriots tight end called 911.

NEW: Foxboro Police have released 911 call made by Rob Gronkowski after he found out his home had been burglarized #NBC10Boston #Patriots pic.twitter.com/9LugA1MFCG — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 6, 2018

Authorities announced on Friday that one of the suspects in the case, Anthony Almeida, has been taken into custody. Almeida has been hit with a total of four charges, including breaking and entering, two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of malicious destruction of property.

Anthony Almeida is one of three suspects in the Rob Gronkowski home burglary case. Foxborough police

The 31-year-old Almeida was apparently one of three people who were involved in the robbery. According to Foxborough police, there are two more suspects -- Shayne Denn and Eric Tyrell -- who are still on the loose. As for the missing property, police have recovered several items from the robbery, including an Apple Watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins.

This is one of the few times that Gronk has been in the headlines this offseason. The Patriots tight end has been keeping a relatively low profile since casually mentioning at the Super Bowl that he was considering retirement. There's still no word on what Gronk's going to do. As recently as St. Patrick's Day, he said he was still undecided.