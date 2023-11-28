The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed its list of the 25 modern-era semifinalists who will be considered for induction next summer.

Among this year's semifinalists are two players who are eligible for induction for the first time: former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and decorated pass rusher Julius Peppers, who played the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers.

Another notable semifinalist is former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, who made the cut for the first time after retiring after the 2006 season. Barber, who is one of just three players in NFL history with 10,000 career rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards, was the presenter for twin brother Ronde Barber during his induction this past summer.

The following list will be whittled down to 15 finalists before the committee casts their final votes on Super Bowl weekend. The committee can chose to elect up to five modern-era finalists for induction.

2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame modern-era semifinalists

It'll be interesting to see who the committee decides to induct. One would think that Peppers and Gates should be considered favorites, given their All-Decade statuses. The committee may also choose to clear out some of the log jam at receiver. As you can see, there are several deserving semifinalists who played receiver who are still awaiting their call to Canton.

Like receiver, running back has also been a tough position in recent years as far as getting the necessary 80 percent of the vote to receive induction. Fortunately for Barber, he only has two other modern-era semifinalists to compete with in that vein in George and Taylor, who had similar careers to the one he enjoyed with the Giants. Barber's impact as a receiver, though, could give him an edge over his contemporaries.