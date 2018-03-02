QB guru thinks Josh Allen is going to absolutely smash one NFL combine record

Although no one can seem to agree whether or not Josh Allen should be a top-5 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, there is one thing we can all agree on when it comes to the former Wyoming quarterback: He has a rocket for an arm.

Sure, calling his arm a rocket might sound like an exaggeration, but with Allen, it might not be an exaggeration at all. According to Ryan Flaherty, Allen has the strongest throwing arm he's ever seen on a quarterback, which is saying a lot, because Flaherty is Nike's Sr. Director of Performance. Since 2011, Flaherty has done pre-draft workouts with quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston, Andrew Luck and Cam Newton.

"Josh Allen has one of the most incredibly gifted arms I've ever seen in my life and I've been around a lot of quarterbacks," Flaherty told NFL Network during an interview from the combine on Thursday.

During the interview, Flaherty was asked if he's ever seen a "better arm."

"No, never," he responded.

Flaherty is so confident in Allen's arm strength that he had no problem making a bold prediction for the weekend. The Nike executive predicted that Allen would smash the combine record for highest velocity by a quarterback.

"He'll break the record of miles per hour here at the combine," Flaherty said. "I've never seen an arm like this. He'll go high 60s, probably. I think the record is 66 or something. I think he can go 69, 70 miles an hour."

If Allen hits 70 miles per hour, he would absolutely smash the combine record. Although Flaherty said the record is 66 mph, the fastest throw since official record-keeping began in 2008 is just 60 mph. Hitting 60 isn't easy, either: Only three quarterbacks have done it over the past 10 years (Patrick Mahomes, Logan Thomas and Bryan Bennett).

Here's a look at how the numbers broke down last year.

Ball velocity numbers (MPH) from the Combine:



60 - Mahomes

59 - Webb

56 - Kizer

55 - Trubisky, Evans

53 - Peterman, Kaaya

49 - Watson — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 10, 2017

Not only does Flaherty expect Allen to throw the ball 70 mph, but he also made another bold prediction. Flaherty believes Allen will throw the ball 90 yards IN THE AIR before the draft.

"At his Pro Day, just wait until his Pro Day, he'll throw the ball 89 or 90 yards," Flaherty said. "He will probably throw it very close to 90 yards at his Pro Day. Physically, Josh just pops off the charts at you when you see him throw. His deep ball is unlike anything I've ever seen."

To put that in perspective, Mahomes said last year that he could throw the ball 80 yards if he has the wind behind him. Most NFL quarterbacks can throw the ball 70-80 yards in a practice situation. The longest throw I could find in a game situation over the past 10 years came from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers' Hail Mary against the lions in December 2013 covered roughly 68 yards in the air.

As for Allen, his stock is all over the place. In our latest mock drafts here at CBSSports.com, multiple writers have him going anywhere from No. 1 overall to 15th overall. You can check out each one of those mock drafts by clicking here.