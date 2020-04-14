Raiders GM feels 'really happy' at quarterback but says 'we need to get better at wideout'

The Las Vegas Raiders have two first-round picks at their disposal at the 2020 draft and have plenty of areas they could look to shore up when they are officially on the clock in a little over a week.

Quarterback has been a position up for discussion throughout this offseason as the club has, at times, appeared wishy-washy on franchise signal caller Derek Carr. Despite signing veteran Marcus Mariota in free agency, there have been rumblings that Vegas could be interested in a quarterback at the draft, specifically Utah State's Jordan Love. In his latest two-round mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson makes note of those murmurs and even has Love slotted to the Raiders at No. 12 overall.

During his pre-draft conference call with the media on Tuesday, however, general manager Mike Mayock relayed that he's pleased with the collection of quarterbacks he's put together.

"We're excited about the quarterback room," said Mayock. "I thought Marcus did a great job with the first couple of interviews he had [with us] just talking about where he was. He wants to support Derek [Carr]. He wants to become the best version of Marcus Mariota that he can become and that's how we look at it. Let's see who the best Marcus Mariota is and, in the meantime, we love what we have in Derek Carr. We're really happy with our quarterback room."

If Mayock is to be taken at his word, it sounds like the Raiders are prepared to pass on the quarterback position in the first round and possibly in the draft entirely.

One spot that the GM was quick to make notice of, however, was wide receiver. Despite tight end Darren Waller enjoying a breakout, 1,000-yard receiving season last year, the team's receiver group were less than prolific in 2019. Veteran Tyrell Williams was the position's leading receiver with 651 yards. Rookie Hunter Renfrow was right behind him with 605 receiving yards and led the position group in receptions with 49. Even with an elite tight end involved in the passing game, Mayock was pretty candid that they need to improve.

"[It's] no secret that we need to get better at wideout," Mayock said, while highlighting this year's class has great top-tier talent and quality depth to it.

At their No. 12 spot, Vegas is right in the sweet spot of where the cream of the crop receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy are pegged to come off the board. It's not unfathomable that the Raiders could swoop in there to take one of the top guys and address another need -- like corner -- at No. 19 overall.

"I think you need to let it come to you a little bit," Mayock said of their approach when targeting a receiver. "Whether it's in the first round, second round, third round, fourth round, fifth round, I'm hoping we can find a wideout that fits what the Raiders need and fits out culture."

On top of the Raiders' two picks in the first round, they also own three third-round selections beginning at No. 80 overall.