Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders, Bears among five to add QBs while Ravens land two Round 2 playmakers
Yes, the Raiders signed Marcus Mariota but could they be in the market for their next franchise QB?
The NFL Draft, in all its virtual glory, is less than two weeks away. The biggest question is unchanged: How healthy is Tua Tagovailoa and how will it impact those quarterback-needy teams that have been eying him since last fall? Our thinking on the issue remains the same: If the success rate of quarterbacks taken in Round 1 is roughly 50 percent, and the Dolphins think Tagovailoa has, say, a 33 percent chance to be a star, they should roll the dice because they have three first-rounders.
In other news, the Raiders have reportedly FaceTimed with Jordan Love, which could be an indication that they're legitimately interested in him, or it could just be the team doing its due diligence (they've also met virtually with Justin Herbert). Either way, it's certainly possible Las Vegas could be in the quarterback business with one of their two first-rounders.
How can NFC and AFC West teams improve through the draft? The Pick Six crew tackles team needs on the latest Mock Draft Monday. Listen below.
Alright, let's get to our latest mock draft (No. 32, if you're keeping score).
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. Put another way: feel free to entertain draft offers but DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE. NO MATTER WHAT, DON'T DO IT.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal but it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here if they stay put.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
After what Simmons did at the combine -- which only reconfirmed what we saw during the 2019 season -- the Giants would be hard-pressed to let him go here. Yes, GM Dave Gettleman loves big bodies but Simmons would solve a lot of problems on this defense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Here's the deal: If QBs taken in Round 1 work out about 50 percent of the time, and Miami thinks Tua's chance of success is even 33 percent, they should take him; they have three first-rounders and an obvious need under center.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6. Herbert had a solid 2019 season but improved his stock during the Senior Bowl and combine.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
The Panthers' defense was decimated by retirement and free-agent defections. Brown has the chance to be a foundational player in the middle of Carolina's D.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Wills had a strong junior season for the Crimson Tide and was arguably one of the best players on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The QB job is now Gardner Minshew's. Knowing that -- and with Cam Robinson entering the final year of his deal -- the Jags are going to need to protect the second-year passer. Wirfs can play right or left tackle and is arguably the most athletic O-lineman in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
At 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength. The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team's success comes down to Baker Mayfield, but protecting him might make being successful a lot easier.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Jets re-signed guard Alex Lewis and inked center Connor McGovern and tackle George Fant in free agency. That frees them up to get Sam Darnold some weapons and CeeDee Lamb is the best WR in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
There have been rumblings of Las Vegas' interest in Love, even after signing Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal. If Jon Gruden really does want the Utah State QB he may have to take him here instead of hoping he's still on the board at No. 19.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The 49ers could choose to trade out of this pick but if they stay put they'll almost certainly have their choice of Lamb, Jeudy or Ruggs. Ruggs' 4.27 speed alongside Deebo Samuel makes San Francisco's offense even more dangerous with Kyle Shanahan dialing up plays.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
This is best-case for the Bucs, who need a right tackle because they signed some guy named Tom Brady. Thomas is a top-flight left tackle who began his college career on the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Broncos could choose to address the O-line here but why would they pass on Jerry Jeudy, the best route-runner in this class?
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
GM Thomas Dimitroff has talked about needing to get better at cornerback and Henderson is our CB2. If you built a cornerback in the lab, he would look like Henderson.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Chaisson is a raw, explosive pass rusher who is only going to get better the more he plays.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Kinlaw is the best pass-rushing interior linemen in this draft and Miami has to improve their ability to get after the quarterback.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Gladney is 5-foot-10 but he plays like he's 6-foot-1. He's fast, physical and routinely makes plays on the ball. Las Vegas' defense will be much improved with him out there.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Jacksonville's defense regressed last year and improving the secondary is near the top of the to-do list. Fulton had an up-and-down 2019 but has the playmaking skills to be elite at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Eagles have obvious needs on defense but Jefferson punctuated a fantastic season with an impressive combine and firmly put himself in the first-round conversation with his 4.43 40 time in Indy. He's a monster in the slot but can also play outside too.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Minnesota parted ways with three cornerbacks who played a lot of snaps last season. The team has to restock the secondary and A.J. Terrell is the big, physical CB Mike Zimmer loves.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Yes, the team just re-upped Devin McCourty but Patrick Chung is 32 years old. McKinney is one of the most versatile defenders in this class and can line up in deep centerfield or closer to the line of scrimmage.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Yes, Demario Davis is coming off an insanely good 2019 campaign but Kiko Alonso is 30 years old and on a one-year deal and there's not much depth behind him. Queen, who has sideline-to-sideline speed, is one of the best athlete's in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Restocking the defense continues for Minnesota, as they bolster the pass-rush position with their second first-round pick. Gross-Matos is a physical specimen who is just scratching the surface on his abilities.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars and that carried over to the Senior Bowl too. He has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL. In Miami, he'd be part of a rebuilding effort that would begin with protecting the new face of the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Josh Bynes played out of his mind last season but is now in Cincy. Murray is a middle-of-the-field playmaker who has the talent to be the next great inside linebacker in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Johnson balled out at Utah, and he's a physical cover corner whose playmaking ability will be welcome in Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Aiyuk is still raw but he's a YAC monster who is also a dangerous return threat.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Stefon Diggs' brother is a big cornerback with -- not surprisingly -- great ball skills. He'll be insurance for Richard Sherman, who has one more year left on his deal.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
The Chiefs don't have many needs but Ruiz is the best center in the country and Austin Reiter is entering the final year of his deal in Kansas City.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Lewis has freakish athleticism that allows him to win constantly off the edge. The big question is if he can stay healthy.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Mims is a big, fast playmaker who will shine in a Philip Rivers-led offense.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Swift is the best RB in this class and he'll give Matthew Stafford a much-needed backfield weapon.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Jackson is raw but his upside is through the roof; the Giants have to do a better job of protecting Daniel Jones.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Taylor is a workhorse back who would complement Austin Ekelar and make life immeasurably easier for Tyrod Taylor (and eventually Justin Herbert).
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Panthers circle back in Round 2 to get Epenesa, who plays on the edge but can also kick inside if needed.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Chinn had a meteoric rise up draft boards after strong showings at the Senior Bowl and combine. He's a small-school safety who can line up anywhere on the field.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Gallimore tested off the charts and those numbers matched the tape; he was regularly in the backfield during his time at Oklahoma.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Questions about Delpit's deep speed and tackling see him slide down the board. He's still a top-flight free safety who could prove to be a steal here.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Blacklock is stout against the run and has some pass-rushing chops; he'll help fill the void left by Calais Campbell.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
The Bears need cornerbacks and Igbinoghene is a fast, physical corner who does everything well, though he'll need to get better at creating turnovers.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt played right tackle in college but he'll likely kick inside at the next level.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Edwards-Helaire is one of our favorites in this class; and he'll quickly become one of Tom Brady's favorites too.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Cleveland is an athletic left tackle who played at a consistently high level for Boise State.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Wilson is a 350-pound right tackle who played opposite Andrew Thomas at Georgia. He isn't for everyone but the Jets have to continue to bolster the O-line.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Reagor gives the Steelers a legit deep threat, which should make things easier for JuJu Smith-Schuster and the rest of the offense.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Eason is a work in progress, but he won't have the pressure of being a first-rounder, plus the Bears need a Plan B for their quarterback plans.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Davis is a former track star who is a playmaking centerfielder.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Niang battled injuries last season but when he's 100 percent, he moves well in space and can dominate in the run game.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Injuries are the big concerns with Winfield, who is a first-round talent. If he's healthy, this is a steal.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Zuniga fought through injuries last season but when he's 100 percent he can bring it off the edge.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Dobbins in Baltimore seems unfair but there's a chance he's still on the board here.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Ted Karras signed a one-year deal but Cushenberry was one of the best centers in the country last season.
From Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Madubuike is a spark plug who can both play the run and rush the passer.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Simpson quietly had a strong season for Clemson and he'd upgrade the interior O-line for Seattle.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Shenault's a first-round talent if he's healthy. But if he slides, that could be to Baltimore's benefit.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Davidson played in Derrick Brown's shadow at Auburn but he can play on the edge or kick inside and that versatility will appeal to the Titans.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Bryant didn't run well at the combine but he plays much faster. He has some focus drops but he reminds us of Evan Engram and we'd imagine he'd flourish playing with Aaron Rdogers.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Dantzler ran a glacial time at the combine and improved it at his pro day. The reality is that he's a long-armed, corner who excels in coverage and fits exactly what the Chiefs need.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
This might be a little high for Wanogho but he's a huge-upside guy who played at a high level for Auburn.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: On-field speed for top WRs
Introducing a new (and better) way to evaluate the speed of draft prospects
-
How Packers can have perfect draft
The path to a perfect draft for the Packers begins with finding a wide receiver
-
Projecting the perfect draft for Lions
The Lions have a lot of needs and aren't considered contenders, so they should trade down to...
-
How Panthers can have perfect draft
Carolina needs to look to defense early and often to fill needs
-
Projecting the perfect Chargers draft
Projecting two different ways the Chargers can have a great draft
-
Projecting the perfect Browns draft
Cleveland has a strong roster that could really benefit from the addition of a few new key...