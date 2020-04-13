Two-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders, Bears among five to add QBs while Ravens land two Round 2 playmakers

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster. Put another way: feel free to entertain draft offers but DO NOT DRAFT A QB HERE. NO MATTER WHAT, DON'T DO IT.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal but it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here if they stay put.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st After what Simmons did at the combine -- which only reconfirmed what we saw during the 2019 season -- the Giants would be hard-pressed to let him go here. Yes, GM Dave Gettleman loves big bodies but Simmons would solve a lot of problems on this defense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Here's the deal: If QBs taken in Round 1 work out about 50 percent of the time, and Miami thinks Tua's chance of success is even 33 percent, they should take him; they have three first-rounders and an obvious need under center.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6. Herbert had a solid 2019 season but improved his stock during the Senior Bowl and combine.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers' defense was decimated by retirement and free-agent defections. Brown has the chance to be a foundational player in the middle of Carolina's D.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. Wills had a strong junior season for the Crimson Tide and was arguably one of the best players on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The QB job is now Gardner Minshew's. Knowing that -- and with Cam Robinson entering the final year of his deal -- the Jags are going to need to protect the second-year passer. Wirfs can play right or left tackle and is arguably the most athletic O-lineman in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th At 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength. The Browns have myriad problems and fixing the offensive line is as good a place as any to start. Ultimately, this team's success comes down to Baker Mayfield, but protecting him might make being successful a lot easier.

Round 1 - Pick 11 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets re-signed guard Alex Lewis and inked center Connor McGovern and tackle George Fant in free agency. That frees them up to get Sam Darnold some weapons and CeeDee Lamb is the best WR in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th There have been rumblings of Las Vegas' interest in Love, even after signing Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal. If Jon Gruden really does want the Utah State QB he may have to take him here instead of hoping he's still on the board at No. 19.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The 49ers could choose to trade out of this pick but if they stay put they'll almost certainly have their choice of Lamb, Jeudy or Ruggs. Ruggs' 4.27 speed alongside Deebo Samuel makes San Francisco's offense even more dangerous with Kyle Shanahan dialing up plays.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd This is best-case for the Bucs, who need a right tackle because they signed some guy named Tom Brady. Thomas is a top-flight left tackle who began his college career on the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Broncos could choose to address the O-line here but why would they pass on Jerry Jeudy, the best route-runner in this class?

Round 1 - Pick 16 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd GM Thomas Dimitroff has talked about needing to get better at cornerback and Henderson is our CB2. If you built a cornerback in the lab, he would look like Henderson.

Round 1 - Pick 17 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Chaisson is a raw, explosive pass rusher who is only going to get better the more he plays.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw is the best pass-rushing interior linemen in this draft and Miami has to improve their ability to get after the quarterback.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Gladney is 5-foot-10 but he plays like he's 6-foot-1. He's fast, physical and routinely makes plays on the ball. Las Vegas' defense will be much improved with him out there.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Jacksonville's defense regressed last year and improving the secondary is near the top of the to-do list. Fulton had an up-and-down 2019 but has the playmaking skills to be elite at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles have obvious needs on defense but Jefferson punctuated a fantastic season with an impressive combine and firmly put himself in the first-round conversation with his 4.43 40 time in Indy. He's a monster in the slot but can also play outside too.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Minnesota parted ways with three cornerbacks who played a lot of snaps last season. The team has to restock the secondary and A.J. Terrell is the big, physical CB Mike Zimmer loves.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the team just re-upped Devin McCourty but Patrick Chung is 32 years old. McKinney is one of the most versatile defenders in this class and can line up in deep centerfield or closer to the line of scrimmage.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, Demario Davis is coming off an insanely good 2019 campaign but Kiko Alonso is 30 years old and on a one-year deal and there's not much depth behind him. Queen, who has sideline-to-sideline speed, is one of the best athlete's in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Restocking the defense continues for Minnesota, as they bolster the pass-rush position with their second first-round pick. Gross-Matos is a physical specimen who is just scratching the surface on his abilities.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars and that carried over to the Senior Bowl too. He has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL. In Miami, he'd be part of a rebuilding effort that would begin with protecting the new face of the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Yes, the team brought back Bruce Irvin but Jadeveon Clowney is still on the open market and L.J. Collier has a long way to go to becoming a reliable pass rusher in Year 2.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Josh Bynes played out of his mind last season but is now in Cincy. Murray is a middle-of-the-field playmaker who has the talent to be the next great inside linebacker in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th Johnson balled out at Utah, and he's a physical cover corner whose playmaking ability will be welcome in Tennessee.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Aiyuk is still raw but he's a YAC monster who is also a dangerous return threat.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Stefon Diggs' brother is a big cornerback with -- not surprisingly -- great ball skills. He'll be insurance for Richard Sherman, who has one more year left on his deal.