Just five days after being shut out, the Las Vegas Raiders have scored more points in the first half than they had in the last three weeks. The Raiders lead the Los Angeles Chargers 42-0 at halftime, which is already their most points in a game in five years.

The 42-0 halftime lead is tied for the second-largest halftime lead in NFL history. Only the 2009 New England Patriots had a bigger halftime lead when they led by 45 over the Tennessee Titans at the half.

It's also the largest halftime lead in Raiders history, and the largest halftime deficit in Chargers history. Las Vegas prevailed 63-21 against its AFC West rival on "Thursday Night Football."

Aidan O'Connell had four touchdown passes in the first half to four different players. The Raiders had five different players score an offensive touchdown in the first half, tied for most in a first half in Raiders history (1972 vs. Rams). The Raiders ended the first half with more touchdowns (six) than Chargers first downs (five), per CBS Sports Research.

The Raiders hadn't had a player throw four touchdown passes in a game since Derek Carr in 2018. Kerry Collins is the last Raiders quarterback to throw five touchdown passes in a game, back in 2004.

O'Connell tied the most first-half touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback in a game since the play-by-play era again in 1991, matching Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota. The rookie had just four touchdown passes on the season heading into the game.

The last time the Raiders had a 35-point halftime lead in a game was 1971. This is the largest halftime deficit in Chargers history.