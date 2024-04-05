The Las Vegas Raiders are in an intriguing position as the franchise rockets toward the 2024 NFL Draft. After an impressive run down the stretch to finish second in the AFC West, Mark Davis removed the interim tag off of Antonio Pierce to make him the full-time head coach, while hiring Tom Telesco to be the team's newest general manager. Now, this masthead will try to push Las Vegas further toward contention as they enter a pivotal draft.

The team holds the No. 13 overall pick, meaning they are outside of the ideal range of the top quarterback prospects. The Raiders did sign Gardner Minshew and have Aidan O'Connell as stopgap options, but that shouldn't prevent the team from landing a signal-caller in this draft, which we have them doing early in this mock.

Before we make the selections, let's go through a quick rundown of where they are currently slated to pick and their top needs.

Team needs: QB, CB, OL, WR, RB

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 13

Round 2: Pick 44

Round 3: Pick 77

Round 4: Pick 112

Round 5: Pick 148

Round 6: Pick 208 (from Kansas City)

Round 7: Pick 223 (from New England)

Round 7: Pick 229 (from Minnesota)

Raiders seven-round mock draft



