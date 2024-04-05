The Las Vegas Raiders are in an intriguing position as the franchise rockets toward the 2024 NFL Draft. After an impressive run down the stretch to finish second in the AFC West, Mark Davis removed the interim tag off of Antonio Pierce to make him the full-time head coach, while hiring Tom Telesco to be the team's newest general manager. Now, this masthead will try to push Las Vegas further toward contention as they enter a pivotal draft.
The team holds the No. 13 overall pick, meaning they are outside of the ideal range of the top quarterback prospects. The Raiders did sign Gardner Minshew and have Aidan O'Connell as stopgap options, but that shouldn't prevent the team from landing a signal-caller in this draft, which we have them doing early in this mock.
Before we make the selections, let's go through a quick rundown of where they are currently slated to pick and their top needs.
Team needs: QB, CB, OL, WR, RB
2024 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 13
- Round 2: Pick 44
- Round 3: Pick 77
- Round 4: Pick 112
- Round 5: Pick 148
- Round 6: Pick 208 (from Kansas City)
- Round 7: Pick 223 (from New England)
- Round 7: Pick 229 (from Minnesota)
Raiders seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 13
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Minshew and O'Connell give the Raiders the ability to wait a year before addressing quarterback, but why should they? Penix isn't a perfect prospect and the injury history is a real concern, but that doesn't remove the fact that he balled out at Washington. He has a tremendous arm and has no problem flicking the ball down the field with relative ease. If he's still on the board by the time Las Vegas is on the clock, best believe they take a hard look.
Round 2, Pick 44
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
The Raiders lost Jermaine Eluemunor to the Giants in free agency, which creates a hole at the starting right tackle spot. The club could elect to start Thayer Munford Jr. on the right side or use its top Day 2 selection to bring in Guyton to pair opposite Kolton Miller. At 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, Guyton has the ideal size to help protect their first-round QB.
Round 3, Pick 77
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Jack Jones should have one of the starting corner jobs secured for 2024, but there isn't a clear answer as to who could line up opposite of him on the boundary. Jackson is praised for his tremendous size at the position, coming in at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds. That paired with his physicality feels like it would fit Antonio Pierce's style.
Round 4, Pick 112
Virginia • Sr • 5'8" / 194 lbs
The Raiders have Davante Adams and Jakobi Myers as their top two options at wide receiver but could stand to add some depth. Specifically, they could use another slot option after the team released Hunter Renfrow. Washington was heavily involved as a slot receiver at Virginia with 110 catches last season.
Round 5, Pick 148
Troy • Jr • 6'2" / 249 lbs
The Raiders have a ton of stars along their defensive line, but it may behoove them to be a bit proactive at edge rusher. If Malcolm Koonce backs up his breakout 2023 campaign with another stellar showing this season, he'll command a ton of interest as a free agent next offseason. Adding a player like Solomon -- who led FBS in sacks in 2023 -- would bring aboard a rotational piece as a rookie and maybe a future starter opposite of Maxx Crosby if they lose Koonce a year from now.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 6, Pick 208
Auburn • Sr • 6'1" / 184 lbs
In a division where you have to go up against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year, I don't mind doubling down at cornerback with it being a position of need. Pritchett is another developmental option for a boundary corner position with good length. Would be great value if Pritchett actually falls this far.
From New England Patriots
Round 7, Pick 223
Rasheen Ali RB
Marshall • Jr • 6'0" / 209 lbs
With Josh Jacobs now in Green Bay, Zamir White is slated to take over as the Raiders starting running back. While the team may have their replacement for Jacobs in-house, they could stand to add some depth, especially with Alexander Mattison only on a one-year deal. Ali had some electric moments at Marshall and is also a capable pass catcher.
From Minnesota Vikings
Round 7, Pick 229
Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
The Raiders made its biggest free agent splash along the defensive line by signing Christian Wilkins, but they could still use some depth at the position with John Jenkins and Adam Butler in contract years. Randolph could prove to be a developmental piece on the interior as a rotational player.