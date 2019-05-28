Raiders sign guard Richie Incognito, who had multiple bizarre run-ins with police in 2018
The 35-year-old spent 2018 out of the league after a series of bizarre incidents
The Oakland Raiders have not shied away from character concerns this offseason, adding both Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict despite significant and controversial headlines surrounding both veterans. On Tuesday, the team continued its intake of polarizing players, signing former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito to a one-year contract.
First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the news signals a return to football for the 35-year-old Incognito, who spent 2018 out of the league following a series of off-field incidents, including a public feud with the Bills and Minnesota Vikings and an August arrest.
Incognito is infamous for his aggressive personality. The former Nebraska product was suspended during the 2013 season while playing for the Dolphins after allegedly bullying fellow lineman Jonathan Martin -- a scandal that prompted Miami to partner with the NFL for an internal investigation and resulted in Incognito remaining without a team for the entire 2014 campaign. In May 2018, after demanding his release from the Bills, the lineman underwent involuntary medical treatment following an alleged altercation at a public gym. Three months later, he was arrested at an Arizona funeral home for allegedly threatening to shoot employees and demanding his deceased father be decapitated for research.
Incognito has since addressed the incidents through various media, admitting he "lost my cool with my father passing."
The Raiders have remade their line under coach Jon Gruden and new general manager Mike Mayock, with Incognito potentially joining 2018 first-round draft pick Kolton Miller and 2019 free agent acquisition Trent Brown as starters. Originally a third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2005, Incognito has 150 starts under his belt, going to four Pro Bowls during stints with the Bills and Miami Dolphins and missing just nine games in his last seven full seasons.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC North win totals: Vikings a sleeper
Looking at the NFC North win totals for all four teams
-
Top 100 value draft picks of all time
These late-round picks provided historically awesome value to the teams that drafted them
-
100 things to know for 100th season
The Bears and Packers will kick off the NFL's 100th season; that plus 99 other things to k...
-
The biggest question facing every team
Can Kyler make an impact? Can Freddie Kitchens help Browns reach lofty expectations? Let's...
-
Top 25 NFL players under the age of 25
No team has more than two players on the list, but the Browns and Chiefs both have two in the...
-
Jets GM hiring process could be a doozy
Next Jets GM is widely believed to be Eagles executive Joe Douglas, but there's still a hiring...