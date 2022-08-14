The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders will get a long look at their backup quarterbacks when they meet in preseason action on Sunday. The Vikings will be without starter Kirk Cousins, who has COVID-19, while Raiders starting QB Derek Carr isn't expected to play since Las Vegas will lean on backups Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens. Both helped the Raiders (1-0) open the preseason with a 27-11 win over Jacksonville in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4. This will be the first preseason meeting between the teams since 2015, a 20-12 Minnesota victory in a game delayed over an hour by a thunderstorm.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Las Vegas is a four-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 36.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Raiders:

Vikings vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -4

Vikings vs. Raiders over-under: 36 points

Vikings vs. Raiders money line: Minnesota +175, Las Vegas -210

MIN: Vikings went 0-3 last preseason and were outscored 73-41

LV: Raiders were 2-1 in the 2021 preseason, going 1-0 at home

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas tends to take preseason games more seriously than most and came out strong last week in the win over Jacksonville. The Raiders' defense allowed just 59 yards rushing and limited the Jaguars to 273 total yards. Rookie linebacker Darien Butler led the unit by making three solo tackles and assisting on two others. He had a solid collegiate career at Arizona State, where he registered 241 tackles, including 120 solo, in his four years with the Sun Devils. Last season, Butler registered 68 tackles, including 32 solo, with three pass breakups, two sacks and three interceptions.

Also expected to see action is cornerback Darius Phillips, who played his first four seasons with Cincinnati. Phillips also had a strong debut against Jacksonville, making four tackles, including three solo, as he tries to cement his spot on the team. In his four seasons with Cincinnati, Phillips registered 73 tackles, including 59 solo, with three forced fumbles and five picks. His best season was in 2020, when he logged 38 tackles, including 30 solo, in 12 games. He had two forced fumbles and one interception.

Why the Vikings can cover

With Cousins down with COVID-19, look for backup quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion to see action. Both backups played in one game a year ago, with Mond completing 2-of-3 passes for five yards, while Mannion was 22-of-36 (61.1 percent) for 189 yards and a touchdown. Mannion is in his seventh season after being a third-round pick for the St. Louis Rams in 2015. He has one career touchdown and three picks. Mond was a third-round pick for Minnesota a year ago.

K.J. Osborn is expected to get work in as he tries to lock down the No. 3 wide receiver job and looks to impress new coach Kevin O'Connell. Osborn, a fifth-round selection by the Vikings in 2020, had a solid season a year ago. He finished with 50 receptions for 655 yards (13.1 average) and seven touchdowns.

