Rams extend Sean McVay and Les Snead, will have coach and GM under contract through 2023

The Rams will have Sean McVay and Les Snead through at least the 2023 season because both coach and general manager have agreed to contract extensions, the team announced on Friday.

Snead has been in his role with the Rams since 2012, the same year Jeff Fisher was named coach. The team, which moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles ahead of the 2016 campaign, fired Fisher 13 games into the 2016 season -- and just months after giving him a two-year extension. The Rams never had a winning season under Fisher, and in fact you would have to go back nine years and four coaches prior to Fisher's arrival to find the last time the Rams finished above .500.

But the organization's fortunes changed in 2017 with the arrival of Sean McVay, the then-31-year-old first-year coach who transformed Jared Goff into one of the league's most prolific quarterbacks (at least according to advanced metrics) and took an offense that ranked dead last in 2016 to No. 6 in 2017 and No. 2 last season. The Rams, who won 11 games in Fisher's last two seasons, went 11-5 in McVay's rookie campaign and made the playoffs for the first time since 2004. In 2018, they improved to 13-3 and made it all the way to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Patriots.

In two seasons, McVay has won 75 percent of his regular season games and is 2-2 in the postseason.

The biggest question facing the Rams ahead of the 2019 season: How healthy is Todd Gurley? Twelve months ago, Gurley signed a four-year, $57.5 million extension that made him the NFL's highest-paid running back -- and rightly so. He rushed for 1,305 yards, added another 788 receiving yards and totaled 19 touchdowns in the 2017 season.

Gurley had a strong 2018 campaign, too, with 1,251 rushing yards, 581 receiving and 21 touchdowns. But a knee injury limited him during the postseason when he had just four carries in the conference championship game and 10 carries two weeks later in the Super Bowl. In both games, Gurley combined for 45 yards and one touchdown.

At the combine in March, CBSSports.com's John Breech reported that there was so much concern over the knee that a stem cell procedure was being considered. That was in addition to a report that Gurley is dealing with arthritis.

Neither Gurley nor McVay seemed worried, but the Rams did select Memphis running back Darrell Henderson in the third round, typically something a team with other needs (and no first-round pick) wouldn't do with a depth chart that includes the league's best back and a solid backup (in Malcolm Brown) behind him.

That said, L.A. remains the favorite to win the NFC West and are 8-to-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Patriots and the Chiefs (both 6-to-1) -- and well ahead of division rival Seattle (25-to-1).