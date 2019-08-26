NFL Super Bowl odds 2020: Predictions, expert picks, best values, teams to avoid from Vegas insider

Now is the perfect time to look for value in the latest 2020 Super Bowl odds, as several teams lingering just below the surface could end up at Hard Rock Stadium with the Lombardi trophy in their hands. One of them, the Chicago Bears, could provide a handsome return at 19-1 Super Bowl 54 odds. The league's top-ranked run defense (just 80 yards allowed per game) returns largely intact and should continue to manhandle opponents. Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is attracting plenty of MVP betting attention and figures to improve upon a 2018 that produced a respectable 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. About the Bears' only major problem so far this preseason is their inexplicable inability to find a kicker. In July, they had two: Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro. But Fry was cut last week and coach Matt Nagy appears less-than-thrilled about Pineiro as well. Should PATs and field goals in the Windy City sort themselves out, Chicago could be the class of the NFC at the 2020 Super Bowl. Before you make any NFL predictions on who wins it all, be sure to see the latest 2020 Super Bowl picks from SportsLine's top NFL handicapping guru, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two seasons running. He hit better than 60 percent of his NFL picks two seasons ago and nailed an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections last season, netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000.

The stats guru cashed big in 2017 in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the last four years. Anyone who's followed his lead is up big-time.

Now, with sportsbooks updating 2020 Super Bowl futures as the preseason rolls on, White has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all 32 teams and released his top Super Bowl 54 picks. They're only available at SportsLine.

We'll give one of White's NFL picks away: He is fading the Kansas City Chiefs at 8-1 Super Bowl odds, even though they're one of the favorites.

While it might be surprising to some, White knows pro football is not just an offensive sport. If the Chiefs were playing 7-on-7, they might run the table. It isn't as if the Chiefs didn't try improving their defense during the offseason, either, changing the base system and the entire coaching staff and welcoming as many as seven new defensive starters, including safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark.

Kansas City doesn't need to be overly impressive on defense given how many points the offense scores. But the unit at least needs to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes time to catch his breath.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill will likely be available for all 16 games in 2019, even as he was embroiled in off-field drama during the offseason. Even if Mahomes is the same as he was during his 50-touchdown rookie season and Hill stays on the field the entire year, White tells SportsLine that the Chiefs likely won't have improved enough on defense. Consequently, he is fading them in 2019.

In addition, White is eyeing an under-the-radar team that missed the postseason last year. This massive long shot has a Super Bowl-caliber roster, White says, and anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

Who is White backing to win the 2020 Super Bowl? And which massive long shot can go all the way? Check out the 2020 Super Bowl odds below, then visit SportsLine to see all of R.J. White's 2020 Super Bowl best bets, all from the expert who has generated more than $4,000 in profit for his followers over the past two seasons.

2020 Super Bowl odds to win:

New England Patriots 7-1

Kansas City Chiefs 8-1

New Orleans Saints 9-1

Los Angeles Rams 11-1

Philadelphia Eagles 14-1

Los Angeles Chargers 15-1

Cleveland Browns 15-1

Chicago Bears 19-1

Green Bay Packers 19-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 19-1

Dallas Cowboys 25-1

Minnesota Vikings 30-1

Houston Texans 30-1

Jacksonville Jaguars 31-1

Seattle Seahawks 32-1

Atlanta Falcons 32-1

Baltimore Ravens 32-1

San Francisco 49ers 36-1

Tennessee Titans 40-1

Carolina Panthers 50-1

Indianapolis Colts 60-1

New York Jets 60-1

Denver Broncos 70-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 70-1

Buffalo Bills 80-1

New York Giants 80-1

Detroit Lions 80-1

Oakland Raiders 100-1

Washington Redskins 100-1

Arizona Cardinals 110-1

Cincinnati Bengals 150-1

Miami Dolphins 170-1