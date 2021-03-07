The Arizona Cardinals defensive line has improved with the signing of J.J. Watt, even though Michael Brockers is pumping the brakes on the offseason hype. Watt makes the Cardinals defensive line better, but Brockers wanted to remind everyone in the NFL the Los Angeles Rams have a three-time defensive player of the year as well -- who is still in his prime.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Brockers went to bat for the Rams defensive line -- and Aaron Donald.

"You already know that question. It's been about consistency. We all know who the real 9-9 is," Brockers said to TMZ. "Real respect real. Our D-line has been working, we're been one of the best. Our record is proven."

The Rams defensive line was one of the league's best units in 2020, finishing second in the NFL with 53 sacks despite blitzing on only 25.4% of the snaps (11th-fewest in the NFL). Los Angeles allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in the league and the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns, allowing just 3.8 yards per carry on the year (third-fewest in the NFL).

Donald was dominant all season in winning defensive player of the year honors. He finished with 13.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and 45 pressures as he took home the league's defensive player of the year for the third time in four years. Donald's 85.5 sacks, 131 tackles for loss, and 201 quarterback hits are the most in the NFL since his rookie season (2014).

Watt has 64.5 sacks (eighth in NFL), 98 tackles for loss (third) and 174 quarterback hits (second) in that same stretch. Not bad for a player that's suited up for just 80 games (Donald has played 110).

Both Donald and Watt deserve respect as two of the best defensive lineman to ever play the game. Right now, Donald has the edge over Watt.