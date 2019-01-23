Rams-Saints officials were reportedly harassed after NFC title game, forced to change hotels

After watching the their team lose due to one of the worst no-calls in NFL history, angry Saints fans were apparently in no mood to show any southern hospitality to the officiating crew that worked the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

According to the Toronto Sun, multiple members of the crew were harassed in the hours after the game with one official even getting multiple harassing calls on his cellphone. At one point, a sheriff that was traveling with the officiating crew had to take the phone and tell the caller to stop the harassment or face a possible arrest.

Although the officiating crew was scheduled to stay Sunday night in a downtown New Orleans hotel, the NFL decided it would be safer to move them to a suburban hotel. The NFL even confirmed to the Sun that the move took place, although the league did point out that the officials weren't facing any imminent threat and there were no issues with their safety.

In the end, the crew made it safely to their suburban hotel and they even ended up watching the AFC title game from the hotel bar.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.

The seven members of the officiating crew quickly became the most unpopular people in New Orleans after an ugly no-call on a pass interference play late in the fourth of the Rams' 26-23 win over the Saints. With 1:49 left to play in a 20-20 game and the Saints facing a third-and-10 from the Rams' 13-yard line, Drew Brees dropped back and threw a pass to TommyLee Lewis, who was drilled by Nickell Robey-Coleman well before the ball arrived.

In the three days since the game, the NFL still hasn't released any sort of statement pertaining to the play and Saints fans only seem to be getting more upset about what happened. One fans is buying billboard space all over Atlanta so that everyone in the Super Bowl host city will know that the "Saints were robbed."

A lawyer in New Orleans has also filed a lawsuit against the NFL, demanding that the NFC title game be replayed. Saints fans definitely seem to be on board with that idea because nearly 700,000 of them have signed a petition asking the NFL to replay the game.