Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, optimal predictions from model on 83-54 run

Coming off a disappointing 55-40 loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams head to Seattle for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seahawks. It's the first game of the Week 5 NFL schedule. Both teams are 3-1 and chasing the undefeated 49ers (3-0) in the NFC West, so a win on Thursday Night Football is paramount. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at CenturyLink Field, where Seattle is a 1.5-point home favorite in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds after the line originally opened with Los Angeles favored by 2.5. Meanwhile, the total remains unmoved at 49 as bettors are forced to weigh two solid offenses going head-to-head on Thursday night. But before you make any Seahawks vs. Rams picks, be sure to check out the Week 5 NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Rams vs. Seahawks. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it has also generated a strong against the spread pick that's cashing in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Seattle is one of the NFL's best teams in prime-time games. The Seahawks are an incredible 15-3-1 against the spread in home prime-time games since Pete Carroll took over in 2010. They've lost just two such games straight-up.

And while those numbers from the past are impressive, there's also plenty to like about the current squad. The Seahawks are 3-1 this season and coming off a head-turning cover as 5.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. Russell Wilson (97-of-133, 1,141 yards, eight touchdowns, no interceptions) is generating early MVP buzz, and Seattle's defense ranks ninth in the NFL in total yardage given up per game at 319.

But just because Seattle is strong at home does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Seahawks spread on Thursday Night Football.

The model also knows that Sean McVay and the Rams have had Seattle's number recently. After losing their first matchup to Seattle two years ago, the Rams have won their last three games against the Seahawks, including a thrilling 33-31 win on the road last October.

The Rams have defensive kinks to sort out after giving up 464 yards of offense to Tampa Bay, while the offense must do a better job protecting the football after turning it over seven times the last two weeks. However, look for the Rams to use Clay Matthews, Aaron Donald and Dante Fowler to apply pressure on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and for the offense to continue moving the football effectively through the air, with Robert Woods (26-307-0), Cooper Kupp (322-388-3) and Brandin Cooks (19-296-1) forming one of the most talented wide receiver trios in football.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Rams? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Rams spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.