The New York Giants offense has been downright offensive through the first quarter of the season, culminated in Monday's night embarrassing loss to the Seattle Seahawks. New York put up just 248 yards of offense and averaged 3.4 yards per play, scoring just three points in a game which the offensive line allowed 11 sacks.

Of course, this isn't the first time the Giants offense has looked this pathetic. The 248 yards of offense is actually New York's second-highest total of offensive output all season. Take away the 31-point second half against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, and the Giants have just 15 points in 14 quarters.

The Giants are 32nd in the NFL in points per game (11.5) and 31st in yards per game (252.0). New York is 30th in passing yards per game (158) and 30th in passing touchdowns (2), while ranking 26th in points per drive (1.07). Their eight giveaways are 26th in the NFL and their yards per possession (22.5) is 29th.

Yes, the Giants are an absolute mess on offense. Things don't appear to be getting better any time soon, but perhaps the biggest problems can be dissected on what the roster needs to improve first.

1. Offensive line (mainly interior)

The Giants offensive line is typically bad, but this unit was supposed to be better with rookie John Michael Schmitz at center and Evan Neal going into year two at right tackle. Instead, it's the worst offensive line in the league.

Injuries to Andrew Thomas have played a part, but the Giants have allowed 23 sacks this season (31st in NFL, or second most) and 82 pressures (32nd in NFL, or most). The pressure allowed per dropback of 46.9% is ranked 30th, another sign the quarterback just doesn't have enough time to let the play develop.

The interior of the offensive line has allowed 27 pressures and nine sacks. Neal has allowed 16 pressures and two sacks, so any lineman not named Andrew Thomas hasn't been great. The Giants may need to start by moving on from offensive line Bobby Johnson first and continuing to invest in high draft picks in hopes of developing those players.

So far, their strategy with Johnson isn't working.

2. No Saquon Barkley

The absence of Barkley has significantly affected the Giants ability to do anything they want to offensively. Clearly the Giants' best offensive player, Barkley has played just two games -- but is averaging just 3.93 yards per carry in that stretch (again offensive line). The Giants have gone scoreless in six of the eight quarters Barkley played, but also put up 31 points in a half because of Barkley.

New York averages 15.5 points and 305 yards when Barkley plays. Not great, but much better than 7.5 points and 199 yards when Barkley doesn't play. The Giants need Barkley healthy to even have a pulse on offense.

Jones hasn't been close to the quarterback that went nearly turnover-free last season. He already has more interceptions (six) than he had all last season (five) as his interception rate ballooned from 1.1% to 4.6%. Jones only had six fumbles last season compared to four already in 2023 (lost one compared to losing three last season). The giveaways are already at seven through four games, when Jones had just eight in 16 regular season games last year.

Jones has 64 giveaways in 58 career games. Take away last season and he has 56 giveaways in 42 career games. Last year as an outlier instead of the norm, but the Giants paid Jones based on the outlier.

4. Lack of playmaking WRs

The Giants just didn't address the wide receiver position enough this offseason, even though they made a bunch of moves to get deeper. New York signed Parris Campbell and drafted Jalin Hyatt, and also brought back Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins. While the depth improved, New York never actually got a No. 1 wideout for Jones -- and its showing.

The Giants have just 771 yards from their pass catchers this season (includes tight ends and running backs), 29th in the NFL. Only one wide receiver (Slayton) has over 100 receiving yards and his the only wide receiver averaging over 12 yards per catch (minimum 10 targets).

Campbell is averaging 4.4 yards per catch (14 catches, 62 yards)! Hodgins has eight catches for 88 yards. Hyatt hasn't seen the field enough. All these wideouts are No. 2 (at best) and No. 3 plays, but not the difference maker the Giants need to help out the offense.

Waller was brought in to be a mismatch at tight end and an advantage underneath for Jones. He has 15 catches for 153 yards and has been held without a touchdown, not exactly being the difference-making tight end he was with the Raiders. The Giants gave up a third-round pick to get Waller, but haven't received a return on investment.

Waller has run poor routes, dropped passes, and hasn't been productive on the stat sheet (just three receptions in three of four games). Of course, when Waller does get open Jones doesn't see him either.

The chemistry between Jones and Waller is off, which is something that needs to be corrected if the Giants want to salvage their season.