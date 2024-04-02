Star running back Derrick Henry chose to part ways with the Tennessee Titans, and ultimately signed with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency last month. The four-time Pro Bowler will have a chance to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens, but admits that one other scenario may have been a tremendous fit.

In an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast with former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Henry acknowledged that signing with the Dallas Cowboys would've been a "perfect situation."

"I knew that once free agency started, I wanted to work something out [with the Ravens] if we could," Henry said. "Even though I'm living in Dallas and Dallas being a perfect situation as well because we lived there and wouldn't have to move."

However, the Cowboys never showed any real interest in talking about a potential deal, according to Henry.

Henry made it clear that he was more than happy that he ended up signing with the Ravens when the opportunity presented itself.

"I'm happy I'm going somewhere where they're hungry for it and they're right on the cusp," Henry added. "They're trying to win it. And being so close and losing that game to Kansas City, I know they're hungry, I know they're going to come in with the right mindset and let's get to it."

Henry has never made it to the Super Bowl in his NFL career. The closest that the bruising back has gotten was when the Titans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season.

Now Henry joins a Ravens group that is coming off their own AFC title game loss to the Chiefs, despite a spectacular 13-4 record in the regular season. He'll look to help put the Ravens over the top and help the franchise win its first Super Bowl since 2012.