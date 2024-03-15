Derrick Henry is happy to be part of the Baltimore Ravens, but the star running back appears to be a little miffed with one team that didn't even bother to reach out to him this offseason.

Henry, who signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens, recently opened up on whether or not the Dallas Cowboys had expressed any interested in signing him. The Cowboys need a running back, and Henry was available as his contract with the Titans was expiring.

"Dallas didn't even ... not at all," Henry said during an interview with Adam Schein. "I don't really know what's going on over there. They wasn't in contention. Baltimore was showing the most interest and was somewhere I wanted to be. I'm glad we got it done, but the Cowboys never called at all.

Had they called, would Henry have been interested in joining the Cowboys?

"Yeah, of course," Henry replied. "That's where I stay in the offseason. ... That's a great organization. Would have been a great opportunity, but I'm thankful that I ended up here in Baltimore, somewhere I wanted to be. They wanted me here as well. It's a perfect match. I'm excited. This is an exciting time for me and my family. I'm just ready to get to work."

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 280 Yds 1167 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

Instead of going to Dallas, Henry is headed to Baltimore, where he will join forces with reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson. Henry will go from a rebuilding team in Tennessee to a Baltimore team that won more regular-season games than any other AFC team in 2023.

The Cowboys not showing any interest in Henry probably won't be received well by a fan base that hoped their team would have been more active during the first week of free agency. The only big move the Cowboys made was signing former All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had initially agreed to terms with the 49ers before changing course.

Sure, the Kendricks' signing was big, but it doesn't solve the Cowboys' ongoing need at running back after the team let Tony Pollard walk in free agency. Pollard ultimately replaced Henry in Nashville after he signed a three-year deal with the Titans.

Dallas didn't try to sign Henry, but it hasn't apparently ruled out bringing back another former league rushing champion. Cowboys.com writer Patrik Walker recently alluded to the team possibly bringing back Ezekiel Elliott, as the two sides have remained in communication since Elliott was released by the team last offseason. Elliott, who is currently a free agent, spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots.