The Ravens are in dire need of a divisional win on Sunday, looking to snap a three-game losing streak amid the crowded AFC North when they take on the Bengals. Odds are they'll hit the field without their starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed practice for a second consecutive day Thursday while nursing an ankle injury he suffered back in Week 14 against the Browns. While Baltimore has yet to rule Jackson out for Week 16's road game, second-year backup Tyler Huntley appears poised to fill in.

Huntley, who started in place of Jackson during the Ravens' 31-30 loss to the Packers last Sunday, has taken all of the Ravens' first-team QB reps this week. Jackson, meanwhile, hasn't practiced since leaving Baltimore's Week 14 loss to Cleveland.

"We're taking it day-to-day," offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday. "(I'm) not sure of the availability at this moment. But I think it does become a concern for any player when they miss time. You really want them out there working on their craft, but these things happen. You have to work through them. Before the Denver game, he missed Wednesday and Thursday, and I thought he played a great game. So, he has the capability to do that. We have all the confidence in him and Tyler."

Jackson, who was just named to his second career Pro Bowl on Wednesday, has found more mixed results as a passer in 2021 but was once again on pace to top 1,000 yards as a rusher before hurting his ankle. Huntley, on the other hand, shined in his second career start for Jackson in Week 15, totaling 288 yards and four touchdowns against Green Bay.