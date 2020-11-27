The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the Baltimore Ravens this past week, and it now has reportedly affected their best player. On Thursday night, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for the coronavirus. The Ravens were scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, but the league was forced to reschedule the matchup due to the Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel and in consultation with medical experts. The game as of now is scheduled for Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET and it will remain on NBC and broadcast nationally.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, four more Ravens players and one more staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 -- which should include Jackson. While the game against the Steelers has already been moved to Sunday, the chances of it being played are reportedly "diminishing quickly." Several Steelers players took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the league's decision to originally reschedule the matchup, and one can only imagine what they would feel like if the game is moved yet again.

The Ravens are dealing with at least a dozen positive COVID-19 tests between players and staff that have been reported, and it was already known that they would be without their top two running backs in Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins if the game was to be played on Thanksgiving. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Ravens would've also been severely limited on the offensive line if they indeed played on Thursday. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that seven players tested positive before Thursday, including Pernell McPhee, Trace McSorley, Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari and Calais Campbell.

Baltimore has now lost two straight games, including a 30-24 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. That loss dropped them to third place in the AFC North behind the Cleveland Browns and Steelers, and this latest development certainly casts doubt on when they will be able to take the field next.