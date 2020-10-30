The Ravens announced on Friday that they have agreed to a five-year contract extension with starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley that will keep him in Baltimore through the 2025 season. This half-decade deal is worth $98.75 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, and has a max value of nearly $113 million. Stanley will earn over $47 million from this contract between Sept. 13 and March 31 of 2021. The deal also includes just under $71 million in total guarantees.

Stanley was in the midst of the final year of his rookie contract after Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option for 2020 in April of 2019. Had the two sides not come to an agreement on this mega-extension, Stanley was either looking at the franchise tag or hitting unrestricted free agency. Now, he'll be in Baltimore for the long haul and earn some serious money while doing so.

The Ravens selected the 6-foot-6, 315 pounder with the sixth overall pick at the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame and he has proven to be well worth the top-10 selection. The 2019 season was his coming-out party to the rest of the NFL as one of the best blindside tackles the league has to offer, earning first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod for the first time in his career. Coming into 2020, CBS Sports ranked Stanley as the No. 2 offensive linemen in the entire NFL, sitting behind only Packers tackle David Bakhtiari.

In 2019, Stanley allowed just six pressures during the regular season and zero sacks while also helping a Baltimore backfield break the single-season rushing record by a team in NFL history. According to Pro Football Focus, Stanley is the second-highest graded offensive lineman this season in pass-blocking, owning a 90.5 grade.

This extension is just the latest for Baltimore as they begin to lock up what they believe to be a core to a Super Bowl-contending team. Earlier this season, the Ravens signed star corner Marlon Humphrey to a five-year extension as well.