Ravens starter snagged a fan's beer and then poured it out during Baltimore's blowout win over Rams
Matthew Judon had an interesting way to celebrate a Ravens' interception on Monday night
Over the past two weeks, beer celebrations have taken over the NFL. First, we saw the Colts celebrate a touchdown in Week 11 by doing a fake keg stand. Then, the Titans followed that up on Sunday when they celebrated a score by shotgunning a few fake beers.
Obviously, the only way to top a fake beer celebration is to incorporate an actual beer, which is exactly what Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon did on Monday night, only he wasn't celebrating a touchdown, he was celebrating a teammate's interception.
With less than 90 seconds to play during the Ravens' 45-6 win over the Rams, Jared Goff was picked off by Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith. After the interception, the Ravens' entire defense quickly ran into the end zone where they decided to celebrate by posing for a group picture. However, as you'll notice below, Judon wasn't in the group picture, and that's because he was busy doing something else.
After watching his teammates pull off the same celebration earlier in the game following a Marcus Peters interception, Judon clearly wanted to try something else for the Ravens' second pick.
So what did Judon do?
The Ravens linebacker ran up to a fan in the front row, grabbed his beer, poured out half it and then maybe proceeded to take a sip, although the video seems to be inconclusive on that final part.
The best part of all this is that you can clearly see the Ravens defense in the background pulling off their group picture celebration without Judon, who clearly doesn't care that he's not part of the picture.
Of course, one person I definitely feel sorry for in this situation is the Rams fan who lost half his beer. I mean, if I just watched my team lose by 39 points, my plan would be to drink so much that I don't remember the game ever happening. Instead, Judon added insult to injury for the fan, because not only did this guy have to watch his team lose, but he had to watch someone from the other team dump out half his beer.
The moral of the story here is that sitting in the front row at an NFL game isn't as awesome as it sounds, because someone might dump out your $15 beer.
