The highly anticipated revenge game for Dez Bryant -- a Week 13 battle with the Dallas Cowboys -- won't take place. While the game itself between the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will finally get underway after being postponed three times due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the latter's organization, Bryant himself will be sidelined -- pulled from the game just ahead of kickoff.

Bryant revealed on Twitter just half an hour before kickoff that he was called off the field during warmups at M&T Bank Stadium to be tested for COVID-19, and the test came back positive. The 32-year-old must now immediately enter quarantine and won't get a chance to face his beloved Cowboys for the first time since being unexpected released following the 2017 season. His frustrations immediately spilled over, and he's now threatening to end his season early.

"Yea I'm going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season," he said. "I can't deal with this."

The Ravens, however, hope Bryant's comment is just a venting of momentary anger.

Owner Jerry Jones made it clear leading into the contest against the Ravens that he was "a little worried" about what Bryant might do against Dallas between the lines, noting how "that rascal can go up and get a ball" -- precisely what Bryant planned to do on Tuesday evening. Bryant and Jones continue to have a positive relationship that was never broken by the decision to cut him loose, with the former often aiming his angst at former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett instead.

For Jones, who still can't bring himself to discuss the move publicly, there will always be a special bond between he and Bryant, and it's one that goes both ways. But that's outside the lines, because inside of them Bryant had more than enough motivation to show the Cowboys they gave up too soon on a player who had 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns in what would become his final season in North Texas. Bryant holds the franchise record in Dallas for most TDs with 73, and his 74th NFL touchdown will now have to wait -- as will his revenge game against the Cowboys.

For the Ravens, an organization hoping to finally climb away from the COVID-19 outbreak that sent shockwaves through the league's schedule, there's now a new occurrence that could fuel more pivots from the NFL front office.

