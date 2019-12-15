Recently released Janoris Jenkins expected to join playoff contender this week, report says

Veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins is expected to be picked up by a playoff contender this coming week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs were mentioned as possible teams of interest.

There are a lot of moving parts, however. Schefter notes that it is unclear whether or not the veteran will clear waivers Monday as an injured player. If he does, then he would revert back to the New York Giants' Injured Reserve. The Giants would release him from that list as well, meaning he would be subject to waivers for a second time Tuesday. If a team does not claim him during either waiver period, then he becomes a free agent. If a team claims him off the waiver wire, then they are essentially picking up his remaining 2019 contract as well as his 2020 contract, which is scheduled to cost $11.25 million.

Jenkins was released by the team Friday after failing to apologize for an inappropriate slur he directed towards a fan on Twitter earlier in the week. During a locker room interview with media, the 31 year old acknowledged that he regretted using the word but also did not apologize. He kept saying that the slur he used was just slang where he is from and that it was not his fault for how it was interpreted. New York held him accountable for his actions.

After initially tweeting 'Best news ever' upon receiving word of his release, Jenkins backtracked and offered somewhat of a farewell to the Giants fans.

"I Just want to thank the organization for the opportunity & good luck to my brothers that remains a Giant! Again, want my fans to know my intentions are always pure and genuine. #RabbitLoveEverybody"

The cornerback had played in every game this season leading up to this week. He has recorded 54 tackles, four interceptions and 14 pass deflections. The North Alabama product has recorded four interceptions only one other time during his career. It was a strong season for a player that has been subject to trade rumors each of the past two seasons. New York had already parted ways with other traveled veterans such as defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Damon Harrison.

A second round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Jenkins was selected to the Pro Bowl and was named second team All-Pro in 2016.