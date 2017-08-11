Redskins predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Washington Redskins managed to finish with a winning record for a second consecutive season in 2016, and it was the first time the franchise has had back-to-back winning years since 1996-97.

Can Kirk Cousins make it three in a row despite the departue of Sean McVay, Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson ? Let's break it down.

Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 8.0 32.7% 18.9% 3.6% 1.3%

SportsLine projects the Redskins with about the same odds to win the division as the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles but not being in the same class as the Dallas Cowboys (9.6 projected wins). The playoff odds above suggest the Redskins are worth a play at anything better than +200.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 7.5 3/1 6/1 40/1 80/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors are playing 7.5 as the perfect win total for the Redskins, as there's a balance on the payouts on either side. According to the projections above, there is some value in taking Washington to make the playoffs and even to win the division.

Experts

Will Brinson defends his 8-8 prediction: