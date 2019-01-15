Ref responsible for controversial call in Cowboys-Rams game tabbed to officiate Super Bowl LIII
It's probably a good thing that Cowboys won't be playing in the Super Bowl
The officiating assignments for Super Bowl LIII were officially handed out on Tuesday and the NFL will be going with veteran John Parry to serve as referee in the game.
Parry, who's currently in his 12th season as a referee and 18th season overall as an NFL official, will be working the third Super Bowl of his career. Although Parry had a solid season as a ref in 2018, he was involved in one controversy, which came in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Parry was the referee during the Cowboys-Rams game and he baffled a lot of people at home when he blew a play dead near the end of the first half even though Dak Prescott hadn't been tackled. Instead of giving Prescott a chance to make a play, Parry blew his whistle, which meant the play ended with the Rams getting credited for an odd sack.
After the game, Parry said he made the call to protect the quarterback.
"From my view the quarterback's progress had stopped moving forward," Parry said. "There were hands around him and another defender was coming, so we went in the grasp to protect the quarterback."
And no, Parry was not the referee in Super Bowl XLII.
If the Rams make it to the Super Bowl, they'll probably be excited to see Parry, if only because they've never lost a game that he's officiated.
Parry started his NFL officiating career as a side judge in 2000, before being promoted to referee in 2007. Here's a look at how the four remaining teams have done since 2007 when Parry officiates one of their games (stats via Pro Football Reference).
- Chiefs: 3-6 (Zero games with Parry in 2018)
- Patriots: 9-5 (includes 0-1 in 2018)
- Rams: 7-0 (includes 2-0 in 2018)
- Saints: 6-7 (includes 1-1 in 2018)
This will be the third Super Bowl that Parry has been apart of. The veteran official was also on the field as the referee in Super Bowl XLVI and as a side judge in Super Bowl XLI. Parry was also the ref for this year's divisional round game between the Cowboys and Rams. For Super Bowl LIII, he'll be joined by umpire Fred Bryan, down judge Ed Camp, field judge Steve Zimmer, line judge Jeff Bergman, side judge Eugene Hall and back judge Terrence Miles.
Super Bowl LIII is set for Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS. You'll also be able to stream the game for free right here at CBSSports.com and all you'll need to do to watch is bookmark this link.
