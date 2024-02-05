On Monday, running back Rex Burkhead announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 33. The Super Bowl LIII champion thanked those who helped him in his career along the way, including his family, teammates, coaches and trainers.

"I've been blessed to be able to play the game of football for 26 years," Burkhead wrote. Among the people he wanted to thank are his parents "for instilling in me the values of hard work, sacrifice, and commitment to your goals" who helped "fuel my passion and love for the game."

Burkett also thanked his wife, Danielle, and children, Jett and Steel, "for being there every step of the way and the sacrifices you made that let me pursue my career at the highest level possible. You inspired me every day to give it everything I had."

Burkhead played for three teams in his career, which spanned from 2013 to 2022 (he didn't play this past season, though he hadn't officially retired). He began his NFL journey with the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 190 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He played in Cincinnati through 2016, before joining the New England Patriots.

With the Patriots, Burkhead played in two Super Bowls (LII and LIII), winning one (LIII). Burkhead played in 41 regular season games and six playoff games for the Patriots. In the regular season he had 253 rushing attempts for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the playoffs he had 30 rushes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Burkhead called it an "honor" to play alongside his teammates throughout the year, thanking them for the "friendships and memories."

"To all my coaches, strength coaches, trainers, doctors, ownership, and other staff thank you for the opportunities to live out my childhood dream and making sure I was performing to the best of my abilities. It was a privilege to go to work every day with you all," he wrote.

Burkhead was tied for the longest rushing play of the Super Bowl LIII (26 yards), helping the Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 for their sixth Super Bowl as a franchise.

He finished his career with the Houston Texans, where he played in 2021 and 2022.

In his career he had 488 rushes for 1,908 yards, 17 rushing touchdowns, 192 receptions and 1,534 receiving yards in the regular season along with 32 rushing attempts for 150 yards, three rushing touchdowns and 162 receiving yards on 15 catches in the playoffs.