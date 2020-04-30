Rob Gronkowski the favorite for 2020 Comeback Player of the Year ahead of Ben Roethlisberger
Gronkowski could join Chad Pennington as the only two-time winners
Rob Gronkowski, who took home the 2014 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award after returning to All-Pro form a year after suffering a major knee injury, is the current front-runner to win the award for a second time after ending his retirement to return to the NFL and play with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Gronkowski, who would join former NFL quarterback Chad Pennington as the only two-time recipients of the award, is currently ahead of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who missed most of the 2019 season after undergoing elbow surgery. Roethlisberger's odds at winning the award were likely strengthened after the Steelers used their first pick in the 2020 draft on Chase Claypool, a 6-foot-4, 229-pound receiver who caught 13 touchdowns during his final season at Notre Dame.
On Friday, William Hill Sports Book released their official odds for the Comeback Player of the Year. Let's take a look at the players they believe have the best shot at bouncing back in 2020.
Comeback Player of the Year odds
Rob Gronkowski 3/1
Ben Roethlisberger 7/2
J.J. Watt 7/1
Matthew Stafford 6/1
A.J. Green 8/1
Cam Newton 10/1
Nick Foles 16/1
Alex Smith 22/1
Myles Garrett 25/1
Antonio Brown 25/1
Rounding out the top-five candidates for the award are Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bengals receiver A.J. Green. All three players are looking to return to form after injuries played a significant role in their 2019 seasons. Green, who missed the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury, will look to make a quick connection with Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
Among the long shots to win the award include new Texans running back David Johnson, who was traded from Arizona as part of the deal that send former Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, at 40/1. Johnson, an All-Pro back in 2016, amassed just 715 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns during his final season with the Cardinals. Johnson is expected to serve as the Texans' starting running back ahead of veteran Duke Johnson, who averaged 4.9 yards per carry in 2019, his first season in Houston.
